Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will present on behalf of the Company at the following two upcoming conferences:
- BTIG Obesity Health Forum (Virtual Conference)
Title: Emerging Therapeutics Panel
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Panel Discussion at 4:00 pm Eastern Time
- GLP-1-Based Therapeutics Summit (Philadelphia, PA)
- Title: Focusing on the Use of GLP-1s in Treating MASH & Fatty Liver Disease
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time
- Title: Attaining Product Differentiation through Improved Patient Segmentation & Efficiency
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Presentation at 1:30pm Eastern Time
- Title: Focusing on the Use of GLP-1s in Treating MASH & Fatty Liver Disease
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Altimmune Investor Contact:
Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com
Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com
Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com