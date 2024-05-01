Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will present on behalf of the Company at the following two upcoming conferences:



BTIG Obesity Health Forum (Virtual Conference)

Title: Emerging Therapeutics Panel

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Panel Discussion at 4:00 pm Eastern Time

GLP-1-Based Therapeutics Summit (Philadelphia, PA)



Title: Focusing on the Use of GLP-1s in Treating MASH & Fatty Liver Disease

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time



Title: Attaining Product Differentiation through Improved Patient Segmentation & Efficiency

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Presentation at 1:30pm Eastern Time

(Philadelphia, PA)

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

