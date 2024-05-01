FTI Consulting Appoints Economics and Litigation Expert Bryan Perry as a Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of economics and litigation expert Bryan Perry as a Senior Managing Director in the Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy within the firm’s Economic Consulting segment.

Mr. Perry has more than a decade of experience working in antitrust and healthcare markets, specializing in economic analysis for complex commercial litigation matters. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Perry will conduct cutting-edge economic analysis and provide evidence-based analytics for clients to guide them through a variety of cases, including antitrust, commercial disputes and class-action lawsuits.

Mr. Perry’s experience includes expert witness work in antitrust cases, product liability and environmental impact matters, contractual disputes and class certification proceedings. He has worked across hospital systems, physician organizations, health insurance plans, medical device companies and community health organizations. He has also served clients in the consumer products, automotive and technology industries.



“Our clients require experienced and independent analysis from an expert team that understands transformative change across the industry and an increasingly complex regulatory landscape,” said Meg Guerin-Calvert, a Senior Managing Director and President of the Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy at FTI Consulting. “We’re so pleased to welcome Bryan back to the firm, where his dedicated focus on regulatory and litigation disputes enhances our core services and ability to provide an integrated and evidence-based approach to address every angle of the issues our clients face.”

Mr. Perry rejoins FTI Consulting from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a Senior Director. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director within FTI Consulting’s Economic Consulting segment, providing expert support in federal and state antitrust law litigation, as well as numerous reviews of transactions for hospital systems, provider groups and insurers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Perry said, “I am thrilled to make a return to FTI Consulting at a time when the healthcare sector is experiencing dramatic change, and businesses are facing increased scrutiny from regulators and an uptick in litigation activity. We offer a unique, multidisciplinary approach that helps clients identify the problem, understand the questions that need to be answered, and find creative solutions to ultimately come to a resolution.”

