Global Fuel Cell (PEMFC, PAFC, MCFC & SOFC) Industry Report 2024: A $42.39 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Kyocera, Doosan, Plug Power, FuelCell Energy, Ceres Power, and Ballard Power Systems

The global fuel cell market is expected to record a value of US$42.39 billion in 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 26.34%, over the period 2024-2028

Factors such as growing applications in electric and hybrid vehicles, rising unconventional oil and gas distribution activities, increasing demand for clean power generation methods, enlarging wireless surveillance industry, mounting environmental concerns and expanding urbanization.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high maintenance cost of fuel cells, absence of supporting infrastructure and extremely competitive market environment. A few notable trends include, rapid expansion of HVAC industry, surging adoption of fuel cell in defence sector, escalating preference for hydrogen based fuel cells and growing government initiatives on fuel cell programs.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to increasing popularity of fuel cell electric vehicles, surging adoption of renewable energy technologies and growing investments by various public and private organizations toward development of hydrogen infrastructure in the region. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively influenced the market growth of fuel cells due to supply chain disruptions and halted various manufacturing activities of key end users, affecting the sales of fuel-cells and associated products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $42.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global fuel cell market segmented on the basis of type, applications, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Kyocera Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Plug Power Inc., FuelCell Energy, Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC and Ballard Power Systems Inc.,) are presented in detail.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Applications in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Rising Unconventional Oil and Gas Distribution Activities

Increasing Demand for Clean Power Generation Methods

Enlarging Wireless Surveillance Industry

Mounting Environmental Concerns

Expanding Urbanization

Key Trends and Developments

Rapid Expansion of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market

Upsurge in Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales

Surging Adoption of Fuel Cell in Defence Sector

Escalating Preference for Hydrogen based Fuel Cells

Growing Government Initiatives on Fuel Cell Programs

Challenges

High Maintenance Cost of Fuel Cells

Absence of Supporting Infrastructure

Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Issues

Extremely Competitive Environment

Impact of COVID-19

Decreased Demand from Power Generation Industry

Drop in the Sales of Fuel Cell Vehicles

Decline in Industrial Production

Company Profiles & Business Overview

Kyocera Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

