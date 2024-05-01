China Biological Reagents Industry Research 2023-2024 & 2028: Increasing Domestic Substitution and Interest in Novel Treatment, Drug Discovery, Favorable Government Policies Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Biological Reagents Market (Molecular Biology Reagents, Proteins and Cell Reagents): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China biological reagent market is forecasted to reach US$8.45 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 14.95% during 2024 to 2028

Growth in the China biological reagent market was supported by factors such as increasing research in the field of life sciences, technological innovations, rising number of genome projects, rising incidence of genetic disorders, continuous innovation in drug research & development and favorable government policies. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by fiscal barriers.





The China biological reagent market by category can be segmented as follows: molecular biology reagents, proteins and cell reagents. In 2023, the dominant share of China biological reagent market was held by molecular biology reagents, followed by proteins and cell reagents.



The China proteins reagent market by type can be segmented as follows: antibody, recombinant protein and others. The largest share of the market was being held by antibody, followed by recombinant protein and others. Factors such as increasing domestic substitution, increasing interest in novel treatment and drug discovery helped in boosting market growth.



The China biological reagents market was positively affected due to increased demand for biological reagents. With the emergence of COVID-19, demands of COVID-related antibodies, proteins and genes product that were used widely in the fundamental research of the virus or development of anti-virus drugs, vaccines and diagnostic kits surged.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China biological reagent market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered China





Market Overview

Applications of Biological Reagents

Types of Biological Reagents

Molecular Biology Reagents

Protein Reagents

Cell products

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Research in the Field of Life Sciences

Continuous Innovation in Drug Research & Development

Favorable Government Policies

Technological Innovations

Rising Number of Genome Projects

Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders

Key Trends & Developments

Increasing Domestic Substitution

Increasing Interest in Novel Treatment

Drug Discovery

Challenges

Dynamic Demand & Lack Of High End Technology

Fiscal Barriers

Company Profiles & Business Overview

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

