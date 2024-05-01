Alliance Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Alliance Trust PLC (“the Company”)

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 April 2024, the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each of the Company in issue is 284,244,600, of which 280,000 Ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 283,964,600.

The above figure (283,964,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

