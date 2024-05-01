TopBuild Achieves 2024 Great Place to Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today announced that for the second consecutive year it has earned certification by Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees’ feedback about their workplace experience.



Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud to again be recognized for building a workplace that supports development, provides career opportunities, ensures fair treatment, and values each employee. We are committed to fostering our values-based culture as we continue our drive to improve.”

About Great Place to Work™ Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.