FOREWARN Partners with Greater Metropolitan Association of REALTORS®

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Greater Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® (“GMAR”) will offer FOREWARN® services to its 7,500+ members it serves throughout Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County in metro-Detroit to promote proactive real estate agent safety.



Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services offered by GMAR are available to the 7,500+ members at no additional cost to individual agents.

“We are thrilled to announce that FOREWARN is now an essential member benefit,” said Vickey Livernois, CEO of GMAR. “Our mission includes safeguarding and advancing the real estate profession, and we believe that members having FOREWARN at their fingertips is fundamental to accomplishing this through increased agent safety and fraud prevention.”

Existing GMAR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.

All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com .

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com .

