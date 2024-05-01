Resilinc Announces Two New Members to its Advisory Board

MILPITAS, CA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics solution, is pleased to announce Mike Smith and Bob Murphy have been appointed to its executive advisory board. Mike Smith, an accomplished Aerospace and Defense supply chain veteran, and former IBM Chief Procurement Officer, Bob Murphy, bring decades of key industry leadership experience to their advisory roles.

“The unique perspectives and valuable experience that Bob and Mike bring, particularly across High-Tech, Aerospace, and Defense, will help our team make strategic decisions on how to best address the real-world supply chain challenges our customers face,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil. “We're excited to welcome them on board and look forward to their contributions.”

Mike Smith is a senior executive and U.S. Navy veteran with over 20 years of leadership experience in the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry, including major defense contracting companies Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems. A former nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, Smith led Marsh & McLennan’s US Nuclear Risk Practice where he developed risk mitigation programs for the nation’s largest power generation companies. Smith has successfully deployed supply chain risk management and strategy execution at several large defense contractors, and while serving as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Lockheed Martin, Smith was selected to serve on the Enterprise Risk and Compliance Council where he transformed risk philosophy by integrating the strategic planning and enterprise risk assessment processes. Smith’s knowledge of risk-informed strategy development has led to many thought leadership opportunities on critical corporate councils and joint venture boards. In 2017, Smith was recognized as one of the Top 300 Black Executives in Corporate America by Black Enterprise Magazine. He is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, Private Directors Association, and the National Association of Corporate Directors, pursuing Directorship certification.

“Supply chain resilience and material provenance are among the most pressing issues faced by the American Defense Industrial Complex,” said Smith. “With its unique, AI-enabled platform, Resilinc is very well positioned to assist the Pentagon in addressing some of its most daunting security challenges. The experts behind this truly revolutionary capability are immensely talented and I am humbled to be a part of the team.”

Recently retired Chief Procurement Officer for IBM, Bob Murphy, brings over two decades of experience in global direct and indirect procurement and supplier management. As an award-winning CPO and Supply Chain Officer he holds a deep understanding of various areas like supply chain risk, supplier diversity, spend management, logistics, global supply chain and manufacturing, engineering, and supply and demand functions. Murphy has served on several board committees including Procurement Leaders, the Cristo Rey Network for underprivileged minority high school students, the Institute of Supply Management, and SAP Ariba.

"I am delighted to be part of the Resilinc Advisory board,” said Murphy. “Resilinc’s product is a critical component in mitigating supply chain risk and ensuring continuity of supply in a very dynamic and ever-changing environment."

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

