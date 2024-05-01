AltruBio to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Medical Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in the following May 2024 medical conferences:



The Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) – Immunology 2024

Title: Funding Spotlight: Translating Academic Research to Industry

Presenter: Dr. Judy Chou, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltruBio

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. CST

Location: Chicago, IL

London Biotechnology Show

Title: Regenerative Medicine: Restoring Tissue Function through Stem Cell Therapies

Presenter: Dr. Judy Chou, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltruBio

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024

Date: May 18-21

Location: Washington, D.C.

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing novel therapies leveraging immune checkpoint agonism to enhance the function of natural pathways to downregulate an overactivated immune system. It is believed the mechanism of the immune checkpoint enhancers (ICEs) may hold the key to addressing the pressing medical needs of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company’s research team was the first to discover the novel role PSGL-1 plays as an important immune checkpoint regulator and leveraged its ability to downregulate chronic effector T-cell function and promote apoptosis and/or cell exhaustion. Robust clinical data validates proof of mechanism of the Company’s ICE therapy, ALTB-168, through enhancement of PSGL-1 function. ALTB-168 preferentially downregulates chronically activated late-stage T-cells in several diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGvHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis, and was shown to be well tolerated with durable responses. Leveraging the same binding domain and novel mechanism demonstrated for ALTB-168, the Company is advancing a more potent tetravalent ICE, ALTB-268, making it suitable for subcutaneous and patient-friendly administration. ​Led by an expert team with successful track records in drug development and commercialization in immunological diseases, AltruBio’s mission is to bring safer, more effective, and durable biologic treatments to improve the lives of patients.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

