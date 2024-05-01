Westminster, Colorado, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Mitchell, founder of the Silicon Valley-based Apex Foundation and Vice President Dilhan Pillay, led by Kelvin Khoo, the Project Director for the Asia-Pacific region at All Universe, visited the tobacco plantation base in Kelantan, Malaysia. They inspected the tobacco seedling preparation and spring tillage operations on site, gaining a detailed understanding of the tobacco planting area, tobacco seedling cultivation and tobacco processing.

Kelantan, located in the northern part of the Malay Peninsula, borders Thailand to the northeast, Perak to the west, Terengganu to the east and Pahang to the south. It offers excellent climatic conditions and soil for tobacco cultivation, which was one of the early economic pillars of the region. In this expansive 2,000-acre land in Kelantan's tobacco plantation area, the ambitious tobacco cultivation project of All Universe is nurturing a complete supply chain that spans from planting to processing of tobacco.

During the visit, the team first toured the tobacco planting area where the varieties have been carefully selected to adapt to Kelantan's climate and soil conditions. Kelvin Khoo explained the planting techniques and ecological management methods, emphasizing efficient resource use without harming the local ecosystem. David Mitchell appreciates this approach and highlighted the importance of sustainability in this model for the future expansion of global projects.

While inspecting the planting fields, David Mitchell and Vice President Dilhan Pillay inquired in detail about the irrigation of the trial area, pest outbreaks during the crop season and the construction of shade nets for tobacco varieties. They also made suggestions for improvements in the irrigation systems and shade net selections for 2024.

Subsequently, the team visited the tobacco processing factory. At the All Universe tobacco plantation based in Kelantan. The new tobacco leaf electric curing house uses a heat pump to centrally cure the tobacco leaves with full intelligent control, precisely matching the curing parameters for a more intelligent, convenient, standardized, controllable, and efficient curing process. Dilhan Pillay expressed satisfaction with the modernization level of the facilities and proposed further efficient enhancements.

Regarding the operation of the tobacco processing factory, Kelvin Khoo provided detailed explanations about the production process, employee welfare and product sales markets. He emphasized that All Universe is committed to creating an enterprise ecosystem that not only drives regional economic development but also ensures employee welfare. Through collaboration with local governments, the project aims to achieve a win-win outcome.

Why choose the tobacco cultivation?

Tobacco cultivation has always been a highly profitable industry. According to previous data, the global tobacco market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% to reach $1,187.5 billion by 2025; the performance of the world's four major multinational tobacco companies—Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco and Imperial Brands—showed growth in 2023. These figures highlight the promising development prospects of the tobacco industry. The All Universe team is well aware of the industry's potential and has chosen to focus on the tobacco cultivation. Supported by the industry's robust "hematopoietic" capacity, they aim to build a digital asset + tobacco cultivation business segment. Providing a reliable, convenient and secure new investment setctor for global users. Allowing them to easily tap into the tobacco industry's dividends.

Furthermore, tobacco cultivation, as a core business ecosystem for All Universe, is backed by the growing performance of the Kelantan plantation base. Which will further enhance the essential demand for UNV. Under the combined effects of demand and token deflation mechanisms, UNV's total circulation will undergo extreme deflation. The ongoing deflationary effect will also directly stimulate the price of UNV tokens. Thereby further safeguarding the interests of all Universe players.

Following the completion of the visit. Leaders of the All Universe Foundation stated that the trip not only deepened their understanding of the project's current status but also reinforced their commitment to advancing the global sustainable development agenda. They look forward to the tobacco cultivation business serving as a model to be promoted in other regions worldwide. Driving further social and economic progress. Through this visit, All Universe demonstrated its commitment to ecological sustainability and a clear strategy for future development. As it expands its global perspective, All Universe will continue to seek more cooperative and development opportunities worldwide to achieve its ambitious global development goals.



