2024 Palmetto Heroes Program

Charleston, SC, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palmetto Heroes Program offers down payment assistance and low fixed financing rates for qualifying SC heroes. (The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority determines eligibility). Careers eligible for this program include:

Law Enforcement Officers

Fire Fighters, EMTs and Paramedics

Teachers

Nurses

Certified Nurse Aides (CNA)

Veterans

These vital members of our local community earn an average salary that makes home ownership very difficult. The Palmetto Heroes Program seeks to provide valuable assistance that allows them a better shot at living the American Dream. Forgivable down payment assistance may be available. Restrictions will apply. The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority administers this program.

The Palmetto Heroes Program Benefits SC Homeowners

Why should residents consider selling their homes through the Palmetto Heroes Program? There are numerous benefits, including:

Pride in helping critical members of your local SC society with owning a home

Enjoy increased chances of finding a suitable buyer quickly

Enjoy increased chances of finding a buyer with secure financing

World-class service from Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, the top real estate firm in South Carolina

Buyers are waiting to take advantage of the Palmetto Heroes Program. All they need is a suitable home that meets their needs.

Local SC heroes, the Palmetto Heroes Program is temporary, so get conditionally approved today to reserve your funds before they run out! Visit our website or the Palmetto Heroes website for more information.

