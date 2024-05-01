RunReveal Secures Funding to Redefine Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

AUSTIN, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RunReveal , a SIEM built to detect threats faster, today announced general availability and a $2.5 million seed round led by Costanoa Ventures. Security teams globally can now leverage RunReveal to analyze security data and logs, gaining insights into potential threats for prompt identification and prevention.



“Today’s security teams are overwhelmed with data from dozens of cloud services they need to collect security telemetry from,” said Evan Johnson, co-founder and CEO of RunReveal. “Legacy SIEM platforms like Splunk have become too complicated, too expensive and too noisy for even the most sophisticated security teams to operate - many companies even forgoing SIEM altogether because it's too big of a lift. RunReveal is simple because we re-architected every individual component of a SIEM to solve the problems of today, not the problems of a decade ago. We enable security teams to respond faster by collecting and instantly correlating suspicious activity across all of their cloud and SaaS tools."

Most security teams experience data overload, too many false positives, difficulties with search and high costs associated with data storage, ingestion and processing. Developed by a team of cybersecurity professionals, RunReveal rebuilt SIEM to solve the most common issues plaguing security teams. Its cloud-native architecture and flexible data stack simplify and streamline data collection, storage and search to detect threats faster and reduce false positives with a layered alert system.

RunReveal’s additional benefits include:

Customizable platform : Built on open-source technology, it lets security teams customize log formats, visualization tools, enrichment capabilities and more.

: Built on open-source technology, it lets security teams customize log formats, visualization tools, enrichment capabilities and more. Built for businesses of all sizes : Designed to support established enterprises to newly launched businesses with little accumulated security data.

: Designed to support established enterprises to newly launched businesses with little accumulated security data. Powerful search : Easy-to-use interface enables quick searches to investigate incidents swiftly.

: Easy-to-use interface enables quick searches to investigate incidents swiftly. Transparent pricing: Provides transparent pricing so companies know what they will pay for upfront; it also offers a free tier with up to 20GB of logs per month for businesses interested in testing the platform.

“We see RunReveal as opening new avenues in the SIEM market, with companies requiring pragmatic approaches to the latest security threats,” said John Cowgill, Partner at Costanoa Ventures. “For too many companies, existing SIEM products are too expensive, too difficult to implement and too hard to use. We're excited to back RunReveal as they pioneer a modern approach to SIEM built by security practitioners for security practitioners."

RunReveal was founded in 2023 by Evan Johnson and Alan Braithwaite who previously worked together at both Cloudflare and Segment. At Cloudflare, Johnson led application security, enterprise security and product security for the company that handles some of the world’s most sophisticated networks. Braithwaite, a software engineer, built and maintained the core data pipelines at Cloudflare and then Segment through an acquisition by Twilio. RunReveal plans to use the funds to scale its team and roll out additional offerings.



For more information about RunReveal, please visit runreveal.com .

About RunReveal:

RunReveal is a simple security data platform designed to confront the evolving threats of the digital age. Founded in 2023 by Evan Johnson and Alan Braithwaite, former engineering and security leaders at Cloudflare and Segment, RunReveal is a groundbreaking Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform designed to allow security teams to identify and address cybersecurity threats quickly.