SimpliFed Works with EmblemHealth to Support New Parents

ITHACA, NY; NEW YORK, NY, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, a virtual maternal health leader in lactation support, and EmblemHealth, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health insurers, collaborate to expand access to baby feeding and breastfeeding services to EmblemHealth commercial, Medicaid, and HARP members.

“EmblemHealth is committed to deploying new and creative solutions to help families get the care they need. Our partnership with SimpliFed is one of many ways we meet our members exactly where they are,” said Carol Huffman, VP of Strategic Partnerships, EmblemHealth.

SimpliFed’s one-of-a-kind platform offers a bundled baby feeding care plan for every family. Starting during pregnancy and continuing through postpartum, all appointments are done virtually with International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) and supported by SimpliFed’s care navigators or “allies.” Sessions can be done in various languages, and night and weekend appointments can be accommodated for busy parents.

“SimpliFed is thrilled to help improve the maternal health experience for EmblemHealth members,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed. “Leveraging our national baby-feeding experts means EmblemHealth members have access to high-quality support at no additional cost.”

With maternal mortality rates on the rise, the need to better support prenatal and postpartum patients is more crucial than ever. SimpliFed’s emphasis on the complete maternal episode of care means a more streamlined patient experience and better outcomes and care compliance.

“Our unique care plan follows women from pregnancy to motherhood so we can improve key HEDIS measures for prenatal and postpartum care, such as PPD screenings and ER utilization,” said Ippolito.

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health insurers, with more than three million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York’s communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top providers and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

SimpliFed is the virtual maternal health leader in breastfeeding and baby feeding support. They provide judgment-free, virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com.

