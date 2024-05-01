Organic Coffee Market To Reach USD 22.5 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The popularity of organic coffee drives the industry's growth.

The rapid growth in the popularity of organic coffee is closely tied to a growing awareness of the detrimental effects of chemicals and pesticides used in conventional coffee cultivation. These substances, employed to boost production and quality, have raised consumer concerns regarding their potential health hazards. Coffee plants, requiring substantial nitrogen inputs for optimal growth, often receive synthetic nitrogen through chemical fertilizers, which can adversely affect consumers and the environment. Health risks such as cardiovascular issues and cancer have been associated with chemical residues in coffee, while their production contributes to elevated greenhouse gas emissions.

In response to these concerns, many farmers and consumers are embracing organic coffee production methods, which eschew synthetic chemicals and prioritize environmental sustainability. This shift towards organic practices is a significant driver of the growth of the organic coffee market. Furthermore, the growing demand for healthier food options has contributed to the surge in the organic coffee market. As consumers increasingly prioritize health-conscious choices, organic coffee, free from synthetic chemicals and pesticides, has emerged as a favored option among discerning consumers seeking safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Segmentation Overview:

The organic coffee market has been segmented into type, packaging type, roast, distribution channel, and region.

Arabica coffee type registered a massive growth in 2023.

Based on type, the market is segmented as arabica and robusta. Arabica coffee type holds a significant share in the type segment of the organic coffee market. According to Balance Coffee, an organic coffee company in the United Kingdom, Arabica Coffee accounts for almost 55-60% of the total coffee produced globally.

Medium roast accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The market is segmented by roast as light, medium, and dark. Medium roast holds a significant share of the organic coffee market's roast segment. According to K Brew, a coffee brewing organization, medium roast is preferred by most people due to its balanced taste and color. It is chocolaty brown and has a balance of sweet and bitter taste, making it a preferred option for many.

Organic Coffee Market Report Highlights:

The organic coffee market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2032.

The surge in the organic coffee market can be attributed to the increasing demand for healthier food options. It has also been observed that 100% USDA-certified organic coffee is rich in vitamins, minerals, and other anti-oxidants.

Europe holds a significant share of the organic coffee market. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI EU), the demand for organic coffee in the European region is observing constant growth due to rising sustainability concerns and consumer demands. Organic coffee also holds the topmost position in the organic beverage segment in this region.

Some prominent players in the organic coffee market report include Jim’s Organic Coffee, Java Trading Co., Nestle SA, Ecotone, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Bean Coffee Company, Kilta Coffee Co., Signature Organic Coffee, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A, Sucafina SA.

