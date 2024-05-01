GPS Capital Markets Director of HR is Honored as Recipient of Utah Business “HR Achievement Award”

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, today announced that Liesa Wilson, Director of HR, is one of Utah Business magazine’s ‘HR Achievement Award’ honorees for 2024. This highly selective annual recognition program honors those individuals who are changing the way we hire, develop, nurture, and retain Utah’s best talent.



“I can't tell you how excited I am about Liesa Wilson receiving the Utah Business HR Achievement Award. Liesa works tirelessly around the clock and around the globe to make sure every employee feels valued, empowered, and supported,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO of GPS Capital Markets. “If you were to ask anyone in our organization who their favorite person is, without a doubt the answer would be Liesa. She exemplifies the best of what GPS represents. Personally, I want to thank her for all that she does each day to make us better.”

Liesa Wilson has been with GPS for nearly six years, starting in Human Resources. Liesa’s skill set and value were quickly recognized within the company, leading to multiple promotions during her time with GPS. Her actions reflect a deep commitment to ethical practices, setting a high standard for integrity and fairness in the GPS workplace. Under Liesa’s leadership at GPS, the company has repeatedly been recognized as a “Best Company to Work For” in Utah. She is a champion of inclusion and diversity, which has been a boost for many. Liesa was instrumental in the establishment of GPS’ Women in Business Employee Resource Group, which has helped give voice and education to those in the company on a variety of topics.

Liesa Wilson said, “I'm incredibly honored to be recognized for the HR Achievement Award. Ultimately, when you work in an environment where you are afforded the trust and freedom to present ideas and implement positive changes, everyone wins. I'm grateful this has been my experience and through that process, I have grown both personally and professionally. There is always more to be done, but for me, therein lies the excitement and the challenge.”

The annual Utah Business ‘HR Achievement Awards’ program honors Utah’s elite HR professionals. Utah Business will recognize Ms. Wilson and the other 2024 honorees at an awards ceremony at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City as well as in an upcoming Utah Business magazine feature.

