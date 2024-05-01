Bayside Corporation Boosts Digital Presence Through Key Investment in Marketing Agency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Corporation (OTC: BYSD), a leader in digital technologies, today announced a minority investment in GoBigMouth LLC, a move aimed at bolstering its portfolio in digital marketing. This investment is expected to enhance shareholder value and align with Bayside’s goal of embracing innovative advertising technologies and immersive media platforms.



GoBigMouth, a veteran-owned digital agency, has been rapidly expanding, showing significant month-over-month growth in client acquisition and revenue. The agency specializes in SEO, web design, social media, and pioneering voice search optimization. Known for its customized solutions and data-driven strategies, GoBigMouth has a proven track record of enhancing online visibility for small to medium-sized businesses through expert SEO, compelling web design, reputation management, advanced voice search capabilities, and effective social media engagement.

Edward Lewis, Interim CEO of Bayside Corp., noted, "Our investment in GoBigMouth is a pivotal move towards collaborating with a digital agency that is at the forefront of the industry. This partnership will leverage BigMouth Media’s expertise to accelerate their growth and extend our digital solutions to a wider market. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for enhancing the services available to small businesses, contributing significantly to the evolving digital landscape."

This collaboration is set to solidify Bayside’s presence in the market by introducing advanced digital solutions to a broader audience, thus increasing shareholder value. The initiative also underscores Bayside Corp.'s commitment to fostering growth through key partnerships, reflecting our dedication to achieving both immediate gains and long-term strategic goals.

About Bayside Corp.

Bayside Corp is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol “ BYSD ”. Focused on Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing, the company specializes in investing in innovative businesses and products within these sectors, aiming to harness Big Data and digital advancements to create new opportunities and build shareholder value. Bayside Corp is committed to excellence, investing in calculated strategic initiatives, and enhancing shareholder value in the evolving digital ecosystem.

