Earlyworks Co., Ltd. Reports Financial and Operational Performance for the Six Months Ended October 31, 2023

For the six months ended October 31, 2023, the Company’s revenue increased by approximately JPY 22,738 thousand, gross profit increased by approximately JPY 39,631 thousand and net loss decreased by approximately JPY 28,393 thousand, as compared to the same period in 2022.

Management Commentary

The six-month period ended October 31, 2023 marks several milestones for the Company.

First, the Company achieved its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ in the six months ended October 31, 2023.

Second, the Company has been able to leverage its research and development achievements for business opportunities. In the 2023 fiscal year, the Company was dedicated to the research and development of its proprietary blockchain system (Grid Ledger System, hereinafter “GLS”). This was a strategic decision made by Company’s management to contribute to its future business. During the six months ended October 31, 2023, the Company made significant efforts to promote GLS. As announced in the Company’s previous press releases, the Company’s research and development efforts resulted in the launch of Phase 1 of the System Development Kit package for GLS, and collaborations with large Japanese corporations, including NTT DOCOMO, INC., one of Japan’s largest cell phone operators, have been implemented. The Company is hopeful that these collaborations will contribute to future business growth.

Third, the Company has updated its revenue generation model. The Company’s previous model centered on securing system development contracts using blockchain technology. With the development of GLS, the Company has been able to provide decentralized blockchain solutions based on GLS. Large and venture companies in Japan are currently seeking collaborations to launch new businesses, termed “co-creation new business development.” The Company has sought to take full advantage of opportunities created by the “co-creation new business development” model and establish collaborations as a business partner, rather than a contracting system developer, by leveraging GLS. For example, as announced in the Company’s previous press release, the Company has been selected as a co-creation business partner for MetaMe®, a meta-communication service utilizing technology from NTT DOCOMO, INC. The Company believes this initiative of updating its revenue generation model has redefined the Company’s position and presented new opportunities for recurring income and revenue.

2023 JPY JPY USD OPERATING REVENUES Software and system development services 11,358,517 4,812,000 31,771 Consulting and solution services 20,847,940 1,267,620 8,369 Sale of NFTs — 48,864,935 322,626 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES 32,206,457 54,944,555 362,766 COST OF REVENUES (20,229,847 ) (3,336,792 ) (22,031 ) GROSS PROFIT 11,976,610 51,607,763 340,735 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and marketing expenses (11,366,838 ) (27,077,415 ) (178,776 ) General and administrative expenses (162,606,424 ) (200,231,599 ) (1,322,010 ) Share-based compensation expenses — (1,616,463 ) (10,673 ) Research and development expenses (50,234,955 ) (44,821,606 ) (295,930 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (224,208,217 ) (273,747,083 ) (1,807,389 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (212,231,607 ) (222,139,320 ) (1,466,654 ) Loss on digital assets — (167,879 ) (1,108 ) Interest expenses, net (700,617 ) (1,789,278 ) (11,814 ) Foreign exchange gain, net — 38,823,264 256,327 Other (expense) income, net (213,799 ) 129,617 856 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (213,146,023 ) (185,143,596 ) (1,222,393 ) Provision for income (tax) benefit Current (145,000 ) — — Deferred (56,966 ) 188,496 1,245 Total provision for income (tax) benefit (201,966 ) 188,496 1,245 NET LOSS (213,347,989 ) (184,955,100 ) (1,221,148 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic (15.42 ) (12.77 ) (0.08 ) Diluted (15.42 ) (12.77 ) (0.08 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING* Basic 13,839,400 14,478,530 14,478,530 Diluted 13,839,400 14,478,530 14,478,530

2023 JPY JPY USD (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 177,886,393 701,384,530 4,630,824 Digital assets 750,307 465,464 3,073 Accounts receivable, net 30,934,916 10,986,371 72,536 Prepayments 2,591,297 24,329,264 160,632 Short-term deposits 3,096,509 3,096,509 20,444 Income tax receivable 19,147,994 9,635,241 63,616 Other current assets, net 275,577 2,226,920 14,703 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 234,682,993 752,124,299 4,965,828 Property and equipment, net 2,067,013 1,752,601 11,571 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,467,368 15,781,366 104,195 Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs 212,160,121 — — Long-term deposits 657,740 657,740 4,343 TOTAL ASSETS 453,035,235 770,316,006 5,085,937 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans – current portion, net 123,819,000 121,969,000 805,289 Other payables and accrued liabilities 47,250,464 95,948,571 633,491 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,467,368 8,173,403 53,964 Income taxes payable 145,000 — — Contract liabilities 1,397,470 — — TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 176,079,302 226,090,974 1,492,744 Bank loans – non-current, net 68,252,500 57,268,000 378,106 Operating lease liabilities, non-current — 6,911,713 45,634 Deferred tax liabilities – non-current 188,496 — — TOTAL LIABILITIES 244,520,298 290,270,687 1,916,484 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, 55,300,000 shares authorized; 13,839,400 and 15,039,400 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2023, respectively 100,000,000 881,200,000 5,818,038 Additional paid-in capital 1,702,120,099 1,377,405,581 9,094,187 Accumulated deficit (1,593,605,162 ) (1,778,560,262 ) (11,742,772 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 208,514,937 480,045,319 3,169,453 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 453,035,235 770,316,006 5,085,937

Total revenue for the six months ended on October 31, 2023, increased by approximately JPY 22,738 thousand from approximately JPY 32,206 thousand in the same period in 2022 to approximately JPY 54,944 thousand. Revenue from software and system development services decreased by approximately JPY 6,547 thousand and revenue from consulting and solution services also decreased by approximately JPY 19,580 thousand, mainly because the timing of certain projects was delayed to the second half of the 2024 fiscal year. Revenue from sales of NFTs increased by approximately JPY 48,865 thousand from zero, due to increased revenue from the NFT trading platform that the Company developed for a business partner, as previously disclosed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, filed on September 15, 2023.

Cost of revenue decreased by approximately JPY 16,893 thousand from approximately JPY 20,230 thousand in the same period in 2022 to approximately JPY 3,337 thousand, primarily due to the absence of associated costs with the sale of NFTs. The initial cost of approximately JPY 11,550 thousand incurred for designing NFTs was accounted for as research and development expenses in the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023. From May 2023 onwards, minimal cost of revenue has been incurred for the sale of NFTs.

Total operating expenses increased by approximately JPY 49,539 thousand from approximately JPY 224,208 thousand in the same period in 2022 to approximately 273,747 thousand. The main reason contributing to the increase was that general and administrative expenses increased by approximately JPY 37,625 thousand, mainly attributable to the commission fees, consulting fees and listing maintenance costs paid to the Company’s depositary, the Bank of New York Mellon. Selling and marketing expenses also increased by approximately JPY 15,710 thousand from approximately JPY 11,367 thousand in the same period in 2022 to approximately JPY 27,077 thousand, primarily due to increased advertising and promotion expenses.

As of October 31, 2023, the Company had approximately JPY 701,385 thousand in cash and cash equivalents after the initial public offering was completed in July 2023, and the total shareholder’s equity increased by approximately JPY 271,530 thousand compared to the same period in 2022.

About Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating its proprietary private blockchain technology, GLS, to leverage blockchain technology in various applications in a wide range of industries. GLS is a hybrid blockchain that combines the technical advantages of blockchain and database technology. GLS features high-speed processing, which can reach 0.016 seconds per transaction, tamper-resistance, security, zero server downtime, and versatile applications. The applicability of GLS is verified in multiple domains, including real estate, advertisement, telecommunications, metaverse, and financial services. The Company’s mission is to keep updating GLS and make it an infrastructure in the coming Web3/metaverse-like data society.

Forward-Looking Statements

