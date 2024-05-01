Voltus GmbH Selects Bridgeline's AI-Powered Site Search

WOBURN, Mass., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing technology software, announced today that Voltus GmbH, a leading German electrical distributor, has selected Bridgeline to power site search for its eCommerce site.



Voltus aims to increase online revenue by using Bridgeline’s AI-powered site search for its online catalog of 80,000 products. Bridgeline will increase conversions through features such as autocomplete. A customer can type “cable” and autocomplete will use past search behavior to predict that the intended query is “cable clamp,” and displaying trending products before the shopper even finishes typing. This drives faster conversions for each search query.

Bridgeline continues to be a leading provider of site search AI technology for the electrical distribution industry with several significant customers such as Kirby Risk, Schaedler Yesco Distribution, and State Electric Supply.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, " Our partnership with Voltus displays our commitment to B2B search innovations that support the unique needs of the electrical distributor industry across the globe. Our search technology ensures a seamless and efficient online shopping experience for electrical industry professionals and consumers alike. "

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

