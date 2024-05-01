Days Inns - Canada Earns Esteemed Franchisees' Choice Designation for Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada was named a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice Designation at the 2024 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) National Convention. This marks the fourth successive year of acknowledgment for Days Inns - Canada, celebrating their outstanding performance in franchise service.

"Being honoured with the Franchisees' Choice Designation from the CFA highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our franchisees," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inns - Canada. "It speaks volumes about our hospitality team's relentless dedication and commitment."

The Franchisees' Choice Designees are CFA member franchise brands that exemplify excellence in franchisee satisfaction. The designation stems from an impartial survey conducted by the CFA, which gauges frafranchisees' evaluations across various domains, including leadership, business planning, marketing, training, operational support, and the franchisor-franchisee relationship.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success, and Growing Together®," says CFA President and Chief Executive Officer Sherry McNeil. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

Click here to learn about the Franchisees' Choice Designation and to view a complete list of winners.

With a portfolio of over 105 independently owned and operated hotels across Canada, the Days Inn by Wyndham brand remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences and first-rate accommodations. For more information or to make hotel reservations, please visit daysinn.ca.

-30-

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X (Twitter), and follow us on Instagram.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 550 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada, and franchised businesses contribute over $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at cfa.ca or FranchiseCanada.Online.

