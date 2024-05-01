DatChat to Participate in Upcoming EF Hutton Annual Global Conference on May 15th in New York City

Plans to Introduce the Myseum Media Archiving & Social Networking Platform

New Brunswick, NJ, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced that it will participate in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference taking place on May 15th, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“We are excited to attend and present at EF Hutton as it provides a unique platform to engage with industry leaders, share insights, and forge meaningful connections that drive innovation and growth on a global scale,” says DatChat CEO, Darin Myman. “We see this as an invaluable opportunity to showcase our latest initiatives, which include our HabyPets interactive virtual world, as well as introduce the upcoming new ‘Myseum’ digital media archiving & social networking platform.”

The Company recently announced the release of its AI Dog Racing. This latest update introduces a comprehensive monetization across the Habytat platform, showcasing video ads and in-world purchases for its HabyPets interactive game and social media ecosystem.

To register for the conference and request a 1-on-1 with DatChat management, please follow click on the Registration Link .

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing superior strategic advice to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton’s conference showcases prominent executives from both public and private enterprises sharing their distinctive narratives with a broad audience comprising institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, corporate clientele, and select members of the media.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.