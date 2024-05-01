N2OFF: Save Foods Received first order from a Peruvian Customer for its Eco-Friendly Solution for Fruits and Vegetables

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. \ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” or the “Company”), a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced today that its subsidiary Save Foods Ltd. received its first purchase order from a customer in Peru, a leading grower, packer and distributor of avocado.

Save Foods’ eco- friendly solutions can be applied as a near and post-harvest solution for fresh produce to control pathogen contamination and prolong the shelf life of fresh produce while reducing the use of hazardous chemicals.

David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of N2OFF Inc. commented “During the last few years our customer conducted several post-harvest pilots where hundreds of tons of avocado were protected with Save Foods’ solutions. The purchase order from the Peruvian customer was received after the success of Save Food’s first commercial implementation of its solution during January 2024.

Mr. Palach added: The Latin American market represents a tremendous opportunity for Save Foods. With many countries in the region at the forefront of the global fresh produce market, we believe our products hold immense potential, whether utilized post-or near harvest. Our first order from Peru is particularly exhilarating, given the remarkable growth of Peruvian agricultural exports on the global stage, from a modest $645 million in 2000 to an impressive estimated $10.5 billion in 2023 .”

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also has a a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com .

