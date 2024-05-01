H1 Appoints Seasoned Marketing & Technology Executive Karen Walker to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the digital health innovator on a mission to connect the world to the right doctors, today announced the appointment of Karen Walker to its Board of Directors.



With over three decades of leadership experience in the technology and healthcare sectors, Walker brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the board.

Walker's impressive career includes serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Intel and Cisco Systems, and several executive roles at Hewlett-Packard. She has been recognized as an authority on technology and go-to-market strategies, earning her a spot on Forbes' "Top 10 Most Influential Global CMOs" list twice.

In addition to her corporate roles, Walker serves as a board member at Eli Lilly and Sprout Social. Her deep industry knowledge and diverse perspectives make her an ideal addition to H1's leadership team.

“We are delighted to have Karen join our board,” said Ariel Katz , H1s co-founder and CEO. “Healthcare desperately needs innovation; the system is expensive but isn’t solving the needs of many. There are very few people in the world who have both deep technology experience as well as healthcare expertise and have seen both at scale. Karen’s unique worldview is ideal for H1, where we are bringing the intersection of the latest technology to healthcare.”

Walker expressed her enthusiasm about joining the board, stating, "I am honored to join H1's Board of Directors. I believe in the company's mission to connect the world with the right doctors, and I am excited to collaborate with Ariel and the H1 leadership team on the next step of their journey.”

About H1

H1 connects the world to the right doctors and is the leading source of truth for global HCP, clinical, and research information for life sciences, healthcare, and non-governmental organizations. Leveraging next-gen analytics and AI, H1’s enterprise solutions democratize access to HCP data, diversity insights and groundbreaking research for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payers. The H1 platform fuels a robust product suite that helps support the advancement of innovative and inclusive medicine. Today, more than 250 customers trust H1 to keep them current with the latest information on HCPs everywhere including their clinical and scholarly work and spheres of influence, connect them with the right thought and treatment leaders digitally and face-to-face, guide their strategies to increase adherence to evidence-based medicine, inform inclusive clinical trial design, provide access to groundbreaking science, and accelerate time to market. Learn more at h1.co.