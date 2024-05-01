Giants of Cancer Care® Announces the 12th Annual Class of Inductees

CRANBURY, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals and Pfizer (platinum supporter), Exelixis (gold supporter) and Regeneron (silver supporter), are thrilled to announce the inductees of the 12th Annual Giants of Cancer Care recognition program.



The Giants of Cancer Care program aims to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have propelled the field and set the groundwork for future advancements. A selection committee of more than 115 esteemed oncologists choose honorees from a range of tumor types and specialized categories. The inductees have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in oncology research and clinical practice.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 7 p.m. CDT at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois. For more information on registration, click here.

“As we honor this year's inductees, I extend my congratulations to each and every one of them,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of OncLive. “Their remarkable dedication and contributions to the field of oncology have not gone unnoticed. Each one of them stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence within the global oncology community.”

This year’s inductees by award category are:

Breast Cancer: Joseph A. Sparano, M.D. – The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Community Outreach/Education: Edward S. Kim, M.D., MBA — City of Hope

Gastrointestinal Cancer: John L. Marshall, M.D. — The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers/Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Genitourinary Cancer: Christopher J. Logothetis, M.D. — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Gynecologic Cancer: Carol A. Aghajanian, M.D. — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Leukemia: Guillermo Garcia-Manero, M.D. — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Lung Cancer: Solange G. Peters, M.D., Ph.D. — University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland/Milken Institute

Lymphoma: Margaret A. Shipp, M.D. — Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School

Melanoma & Other Skin Cancers: Lynn M. Schuchter, M.D. — University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine/Abramson Cancer Center

Myeloma: Rafael Fonseca, M.D. — Mayo Clinic

Pediatric Oncology: Ching-Hon Pui, M.D. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Radiation Oncology: Ralph R. Weichselbaum, M.D. — The University of Chicago Medicine

Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care: Ethan M. Basch, M.D., M.Sc. — Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center/University of North Carolina

Surgical Oncology: Kelly K. Hunt, M.D., FACS, FSSO — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Translational Science: Fabrice André, M.D., Ph.D. — Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France)





In addition to the 2024 class of inductees noted above, OncLive and the Giants of Cancer Care Advisory Board have selected the third winner for the Michael J. Hennessy Visionary Award. The announcement of that winner will be made during the annual awards ceremony.

About Giants of Cancer Care

Giants of Cancer Care celebrates the achievements of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have helped propel the field of oncology and established the building blocks for future advances. Every year, a selection committee of more than 120 eminent oncologists, researchers and clinicians chooses honorees from several types of tumor and specialty categories.

