Tradable Bits Unveils First-Ever Fan Engagement Platform Connecting Women’s Sports Properties and Their Fans with Brand Sponsors at IAB NewFronts





NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradable Bits , a leading provider of fan engagement, data, and marketing solutions, will debut the “Stronger Together Marketplace,” the first-ever fan engagement platform addressing the unique needs of the women’s sports ecosystem at the IAB NewFronts. Tradable Bits collaborated with Trailblazing Sports Group to create the digital Marketplace that aims to connect women’s sports properties and their fans to brand sponsors. Tradable Bits will demonstrate the Marketplace today at Sports Innovation Lab’s Women’s Sports Club, the first-ever digital media buying event for selling women’s sports inventory to media channels and affiliated brands.

The Marketplace creates a centralized media inventory for brands wishing to activate across North American women’s sports properties at scale. Campaigns can be targeted by demographics, geography, team, sport type, and more. Digital assets are built, produced, and deployed through Tradable Bits’ industry-leading fan engagement CRM and CDM platform. Activations and campaign content will be hosted on a range of social, on-premise, video, DOOH, web, and mobile app platforms.

“Today’s sports teams are in the data business. This is especially true of teams who command top-dollar sponsorships. Our Marketplace essentially pools resources to deliver a single cost-effective solution for women’s sports teams and their sponsors. Ultimately the winners are the fans, who benefit from more enriched connections and experiences with the teams they love or new ones they might just be discovering,” said Greg Bobolo, Chief Revenue Officer, Tradable Bits.

Khevyn Gormley, Women’s Sports Lead at Tradable Bits added, “It’s an exciting time for women's sports. The space has seen tremendous growth over the last few years. The goal for 2024 is scale and that is just what the Stronger Together Marketplace intends to do. Through collaboration and digital innovation, we want to provide a solution that facilitates new brand relationships, investment and ultimately, lifetime fandom for the industry.”

The Stronger Together Marketplace will be live piloted this September.

The Sports Innovation Lab’s Women’s Sport Club NewFronts presentation is May 2, 9-10:30 AM ET.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits’ proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits’ technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents’ GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at visit www.tradablebits.com .

