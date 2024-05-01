Natural Health Trends Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the first time in six years, first quarter orders exceeded the preceding fourth quarter's, up 11%. Compared to a year ago, orders were up 1%.

Reported positive cash flows from operations during the quarter, first time in five quarters

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $11.0 million decreased 8% compared to $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was entirely due to changes in the differences in deferred revenue between the two periods. Deferred revenue increased $1.0 million in the first quarter this year and remained flat in the comparable period last year.

Operating loss was $365,000 compared to $394,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was $188,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $257,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

The number of Active Members1 was down 2% to 31,620 at March 31, 2024 compared to 32,410 at December 31, 2023, and decreased 18% compared to 38,330 at March 31, 2023.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

“Our financial results reflect a $1.0 million increase in deferred revenue which resulted in a revenue decrease when compared to the same period last year. We anticipate the gradual recognition of this deferred revenue in the coming months as we fulfill orders to our customers. Worth highlighting is that this period marks the first time in six years we accomplished a sequential increase in orders taken during the first quarter. Additionally, we achieved positive cash flows from operations, underscoring the underlying strength of our business model and strong balance sheet,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, “While guardedly optimistic about the start to the Year of the Dragon, we think these results are indicative of the effectiveness of our current programs. We continue to focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, supporting our leaders and their development, and improving operational efficiency as we navigate our forward progress.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $549,000 in the first three months of 2024 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $696,000 in the first three months of 2023.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.4 million at March 31, 2024, down from $56.2 million at December 31, 2023.

On April 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results today, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13745331 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1662841&tp_key=a0bd3854bf

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13745331.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,825 $ 56,178 Marketable securities 28,608 — Inventories 4,899 4,293 Other current assets 3,401 3,758 Total current assets 62,733 64,229 Property and equipment, net 241 266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,272 3,319 Restricted cash 37 39 Deferred tax asset 397 369 Other assets 959 869 Total assets $ 67,639 $ 69,091 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 749 $ 990 Income taxes payable 3,758 3,716 Accrued commissions 2,262 2,067 Other accrued expenses 1,357 1,170 Deferred revenue 7,174 6,166 Amounts held in eWallets 3,727 3,945 Operating lease liabilities 1,199 1,146 Other current liabilities 636 784 Total current liabilities 20,862 19,984 Income taxes payable 5,054 5,054 Deferred tax liability 134 135 Operating lease liabilities 2,219 2,318 Total liabilities 28,269 27,491 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 84,732 84,695 Accumulated deficit (19,818 ) (17,703 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,221 ) (1,069 ) Treasury stock, at cost (24,336 ) (24,336 ) Total stockholders’ equity 39,370 41,600 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 67,639 $ 69,091





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 10,951 $ 11,861 Cost of sales 2,912 3,031 Gross profit 8,039 8,830 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 4,486 4,992 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,918 4,232 Total operating expenses 8,404 9,224 Loss from operations (365 ) (394 ) Other income, net 563 681 Income before income taxes 198 287 Income tax provision 10 30 Net income $ 188 $ 257 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,456 11,424 Diluted 11,474 11,428





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 188 $ 257 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35 46 Share-based compensation 37 46 Noncash lease expense 272 280 Deferred income taxes (32 ) (57 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories (640 ) (490 ) Other current assets 189 (78 ) Other assets (101 ) (18 ) Accounts payable (239 ) 338 Income taxes payable 42 40 Accrued commissions 212 (465 ) Other accrued expenses 191 (76 ) Deferred revenue 1,029 43 Amounts held in eWallets (208 ) (215 ) Operating lease liabilities (284 ) (301 ) Other current liabilities (142 ) (46 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 549 (696 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (11 ) (7 ) Purchases of marketable securities (28,514 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (28,525 ) (7 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (2,303 ) (2,304 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,303 ) (2,304 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (76 ) (91 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30,355 ) (3,098 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 56,217 69,746 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 25,862 $ 66,648 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 251 $ (78 )

