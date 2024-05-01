Opal Security Announces Least Privilege Posture Management

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opal Security , the next-generation identity security and access management company, today announced the availability of Least Privilege Posture Management. The new, industry-first capabilities enable security teams to better manage identity security in a standard security workflow by preventing, detecting, prioritizing and fixing over-provisioned access issues in their organizations.



Valid credentials are now the most common entry point into victim environments, with the number of attacks leveraging them growing by 71% year over year. A main contributor to this increase is access sprawl, which makes it easier for attackers to exploit valid credentials and creates opportunities for insider threats. Although these are known risks, security teams struggle to keep up with authorization demand because, to date, there hasn’t been an end-to-end solution for managing least privilege access. Instead, teams are forced to cobble together disparate tools for varying functions and deployments, which creates gaps that get filled with workarounds, spreadsheets and manual effort.

“Companies know they need to implement least privilege policies, but it’s nearly impossible to do that at scale,” said Umaimah Khan, CEO and founder of Opal Security. “The amount of data and the areas where that data resides have grown exponentially in recent years, making identity access management more complex and, subsequently, more difficult to control. Opal Security’s Least Privilege Posture Management gives customers a single foundation to detect, prioritize and fix identity security issues as they arise.”

Opal Security Least Privilege Posture Management includes:

Risk View: Security teams can see real-time and historical trend visualizations of their identity security posture in the Risk View, enabling them to better measure and govern their identity security programs.

Risk-Prioritized Recommendations: Security teams receive a prioritized list of issues that show them where to focus and what to fix, reducing signal-to-noise ratio and ensuring that security efforts are the most effective.

Click to Remediate: Security teams can quickly fix over-provisioned access for any user in any system across the company in the Recommendations View without logging into different consoles or interfaces.



Least Privilege Posture Management is available to Opal Security customers in cloud and on-prem deployments at no additional cost. To learn more about Least Privilege Posture Management, visit the Opal Security blog .

About Opal Security

Opal Security is redefining identity security for modern enterprises. The unified platform aggregates identity and access data to provide customers with visibility and rapid control to protect mission-critical systems while accommodating the complexity and agility businesses require for growth. IT and security teams can discover anomalous identity risks and remediate them in minutes. Many global leaders, including Databricks, Figma and Scale AI, trust Opal Security to enable them to govern and adapt sensitive access quickly and securely. Based in New York City and San Francisco, the company is backed by Greylock, Battery Ventures, Box Group, SVCI and other prominent industry leaders. Learn more at opal.dev and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @opal_sec and on LinkedIn .

