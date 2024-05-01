0180791 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0180791 B.C. Ltd. (formerly First Idaho Resources Inc.) (the “Company”) announces that following the Company’s share consolidation, which was effective March 11, 2024, the Company’s listing of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the OTC Markets was withdrawn, effective April 25, 2024.

The Company also announces that it has implemented a subdivision of the Common Shares, effective May 1, 2024, on the basis of 33⅓ post-subdivided Common Shares for one pre-subdivided Common Share (the “Share Subdivision”). As a result of the Share Subdivision, the Company has 100 ‎Common Shares issued and outstanding, all of which are held by Mr. Tony Wonnacott.

The Company has also adopted a new set of Articles, effective May 1, 2024. A copy of the new Articles is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

For further information contact:

‎0180791 B.C. Ltd.

Tony Wonnacott

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416-953-5879