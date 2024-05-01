Bay Community Bancorp Earns $1.66 Million in First Quarter 2024; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.055 Per Share

OAKLAND, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Community Bancorp, (OTCPink: CBOBA) (the “Company”), parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, (the “Bank”) a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank and California’s first certified FDIC-insured Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville, San Jose and San Mateo, and a production office in San Francisco, today reported net income of $1.66 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.31 million for the fourth quarter and $1.94 million for the first quarter of 2023. All financial results are unaudited.



The Company’s Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.055 per share. The dividend is payable June 4, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 23, 2024. This marks the thirteenth consecutive cash dividend payment, and third increase in the dividend payment since the Company initiated quarterly cash dividends on April 30, 2021.

“Our first quarter operating performance reflects good progress toward our plan to reinvest recent CDFI grant income into core deposit generating capabilities. These investments drove an almost 16% increase in non-interest bearing deposits and more modest loan growth that resulted in a 30 bp improvement in net interest margin quarter over quarter, and another 8 bp improvement in the month of March,” stated William S. Keller, CEO. “Last year’s loss of five Bay Area competitors almost simultaneous with our being awarded $2.9 million of CDFI-related grants created an unprecedented opportunity for us. Not only did we expand our branch network by adding a new full-service banking office in San Jose, relocating and expanding our San Mateo office and establishing a new San Francisco Production Office, we were able to attract talent that was previously unavailable. We are grateful that these professionals and their clients appreciated our unique story, capabilities and the safety and stability that comes with a capital position that ranks in the top three percent of our nationwide peer group. As the year progresses, we expect to continue to integrate and evaluate our expanded team and we will look for ways to further drive growth and improve operating efficiencies.”

“With these investments in place and gaining momentum, we decided to lean into our capital position by paying down $30.0 million in FHLB borrowings, which we were able to replace almost entirely with DDA account balances,” Keller continued. “In addition to improving our deposit mix and lowering our cost of funds we were able to recognize a $685 thousand gain by paying off the FHLB advance early.”

“Our commercial real estate loan portfolio continues to perform well” said Mukhtar Ali, President and Chief Credit Officer. “So far, the major price declines and foreclosures in commercial real estate in our markets have been centered in the larger downtown office properties where we have no direct exposure, so our loan portfolio remains extremely strong. Commercial real estate loans against office properties totaled $69.3 million at March 31, 2024, and represented 34.0% of capital. The non-owner occupied office segment consisted of 23 notes totaling $53.4 million and carried a weighted average loan-to-value of 40.9% at quarter end. All relationships in this category are performing as agreed. We are also pleased to report that soon after quarter end we successfully resolved our one large non-performing asset without any loss of principal and the full collection of accrued interest and fees.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2024)

Net income was $1.66 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.94 million in the first quarter a year ago, and $1.31 million in the preceding quarter. Earnings per common share was $0.19 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.22 in the first quarter a year ago, and $0.15 in the preceding quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-CDFI grant income was $2.77 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.79 million in the year ago quarter, and $1.68 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total assets decreased $26.0 million, or 2.6%, to $983.1 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.01 billion a year earlier, and increased $8.10 million, or 0.8%, compared to $975.0 million three months earlier. Average assets for the quarter totaled $978.0 million, a decrease of $9.09 million, or 0.9%, from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $66.0 million, or 6.3%, compared with $1.04 billion the prior quarter.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 7.9% to $8.26 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.66 million in the first quarter a year ago, and increased 1.1% compared to $8.17 million in the preceding quarter. There was a $374,000 provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2024. This compared to a $39,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, and a $106,000 negative provision for credit losses recorded for the preceding quarter.

Noninterest income was $946,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $248,000 in the first quarter of 2023, and $345,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. $685,000 of the quarter’s income was due to a gain on the repayment of the FHLB advance.

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for loan losses plus non-interest income) was $9.20 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 16.5% increase compared to $7.90 million in the first quarter a year ago, and an 8.1% increase compared to $8.51 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.46% in the first quarter, compared to 3.16% in the preceding quarter, and 3.28% in the first quarter a year ago. The 30 basis point increase in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2024 was due to an improved deposit mix and the decrease in deposit costs compared to the linked quarter. The average interest yield on loans in the first quarter of 2024 was 5.72%, compared to 5.42% in the year ago quarter and 5.69% in the prior quarter. The average cost of funds in the first quarter was 2.25%, a 31 basis point increase compared to the first quarter a year ago and a 16 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $6.44 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.31 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $6.84 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense during the current quarter and preceding quarter reflected expenses associated with the Company’s market expansion. Also impacting expenses during the preceding quarter was $322,000 of extraordinary charges associated with altered or otherwise unauthorized checks. The Company believes it has legal recourse against the bank of first deposit and is vigorously pursuing restitution.

Loans, net of unearned income, increased $25.8 million, or 3.9%, to $692.6 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $666.9 million a year ago, and increased $16.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to $676.4 million three months earlier. In addition, at March 31, 2024, the unused portion of credit commitments totaled $144.3 million compared to $134.9 million in the prior quarter and $153.8 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased $10.8 million, or 1.6%, to $671.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $660.4 million a year ago, and increased $37.3 million, or 5.9%, compared to $633.9 million three months earlier. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 4.4% compared to a year ago and represented 30.5% of total deposits. Savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased 11.0% compared to a year ago and represented 38.3% of total deposits. Reflective of the rising interest rate environment, CDs increased 19.3% compared to a year ago and comprised 31.1% of the total deposit portfolio, at March 31, 2024. For the quarter, the overall cost of funds was 225 basis points compared to 241 basis points in the prior quarter, and 194 basis points in the first quarter a year ago.

Asset quality remains strong with 1.011% nonperforming loans to gross loans at March 31, 2024. This compares to 1.056% of nonperforming loans to gross loans at December 31, 2023, and 0.021% of nonperforming loans to gross loans at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $6.52 million, or 0.94% of gross loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $6.48 million, or 0.97% of total loans at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses reflects management’s assessment of the current economic environment.

Primarily due to retained earnings, total equity increased 2.7% to $191.6 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $186.6 million a year ago. The Bank’s capital levels remained well above FDIC “Well Capitalized” standards as of March 31, 2024, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 25.2%; Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.96%; Total capital ratio of 26.11%; and Leverage ratio of 20.20%.

Book value per common share increased 7.4% to $8.44 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $7.86 per common share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share. The dividend is payable June 4, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 23, 2024.



On October 23, 2023, the Company’s board of directors adopted a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 436,440 shares of the Company’s outstanding shares of Series A common stock. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased 202,000 outstanding shares of Series A common stock and 234,440 shares remain available under the repurchase program ending September 30, 2024.

In 2022 the Company completed a $119.4 million investment from the US Treasury Department. Treasury’s investment, made under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”), is in the form of non-cumulative Senior Perpetual Preferred Stock. For the first two years from the date of issuance of the dividend rate shall be zero percent (0%) per annum, and thereafter dividend payments begin accruing with a maximum dividend rate of two percent (2%) but may be reduced to one half percent (0.5%) based on the level of increased qualified lending undertaken by the Bank.

For additional information on the US Treasury’s ECIP Program please visit

https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-small-businesses/emergency-capital-investment-program

While the ECIP investment was a transformative event brought on by the unprecedented Federal response to the pandemic, the Bank has maintained a long and important relationship with the US Treasury’s CDFI Fund. Since its founding, the Bank has received 22 Bank Enterprise Awards and 2 grants totaling $13.5 million. All of these awards and grants support our lending and investment activities in low- and moderate-income communities, and we are now building capacity to actively participate in the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator (“CCIA”) program administered by the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act to “finance clean technology deployment in low-income and disadvantage communities, while simultaneously building the capacity of community lenders that serve those communities.” In March the EPA awarded $940 million in CCIA program funds to a coalition led by the Justice Climate Fund. As members of this coalition, we are eager to help deploy these funds in the communities we serve.

For additional information on the EPA’s Clean Communities Investment Accelerator Program please visit https://www.epa.gov/greenhouse-gas-reduction-fund/clean-communities-investment-accelerator

About Bay Community Bancorp

Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPink: CBOBA) is the parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville, San Mateo and San Jose, and a production office in San Francisco. Community Bank of the Bay serves the financial needs of closely held businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, headquartered in Oakland, and is California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution. The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values. Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW:

Bay Community Bancorp Quarterly Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Interest income $ 12,609 $ 13,297 $ 13,268 $ 12,278 $ 11,442 Interest expense 4,353 5,130 5,064 4,473 3,790 Net interest income 8,256 8,167 8,204 7,805 7,652 Provision for credit losses, loans 374 (106 ) 626 (96 ) 39 Noninterest income 946 345 3,332 234 248 Noninterest expense 6,436 6,844 6,464 5,495 5,134 Provision for income taxes 735 462 1,322 786 784 Net income 1,657 1,312 3,124 1,854 1,943 Share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Dividends declared per common share 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 0.050 Book value per common share 8.44 8.56 8.14 7.92 7.86 Common shares outstanding, 30,000,000 authorized 8,560,956 8,580,956 8,771,302 8,728,802 8,728,802 Average common shares outstanding 8,562,055 8,684,272 8,756,981 8,728,802 8,728,802 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 680,259 $ 667,896 $ 673,313 $ 662,470 $ 653,181 PPP loans 330 394 453 500 595 Earning assets 955,812 1,024,733 1,032,794 980,094 945,121 Total assets 977,981 1,043,990 1,058,475 1,021,564 987,071 Deposits 652,911 704,643 716,450 684,328 668,397 Borrowings 124,505 140,000 140,000 139,940 122,278 Preferred equity (ECIP) 119,413 119,413 119,413 119,413 119,413 Shareholders' common equity 72,325 69,889 68,947 68,088 65,676 Ratios: Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.50 % 1.17 % 0.73 % 0.80 % Return on average common equity 9.19 % 7.45 % 17.98 % 10.92 % 12.00 % Yield on earning assets 5.29 % 5.15 % 5.10 % 5.03 % 4.91 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.73 % 2.91 % 2.86 % 2.61 % 2.25 % Cost of funds 2.25 % 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.18 % 1.94 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.16 % 3.15 % 3.19 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio 69.90 % 81.03 % 76.15 % 68.10 % 64.99 % Asset quality: Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans -0.002 % -0.009 % -0.085 % 0.004 % -0.023 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.011 % 1.056 % 1.057 % 1.131 % 0.021 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.712 % 0.732 % 0.677 % 0.725 % 0.014 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.94 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.95 %







Bay Community Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Cash and due from $ 89,302 $ 51,128 $ 77,823 Interest bearing deposits 9,478 9,926 11,166 Available-for-sale securities 137,097 185,739 195,872 Held-to-maturity securities 31,500 34,500 34,500 Allowance for credit losses, investments (139 ) (96 ) - Commercial 66,992 62,628 129,800 PPP 330 379 529 CRE (Owner occupied) 144,406 144,468 109,128 CRE (Non-owner occupied) 341,764 336,361 337,891 Construction and land 82,640 76,904 50,793 Consumer and other 58,233 57,433 40,496 Unearned fees, net (1,726 ) (1,755 ) (1,773 ) Allowance for credit losses, loans (6,523 ) (6,207 ) (6,479 ) Net Loans 686,116 670,210 660,385 Premises and equipment 3,458 1,145 993 Life insurance assets 8,058 8,001 7,837 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 18,252 14,472 20,565 Total assets $ 983,122 $ 975,025 $ 1,009,141 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 204,805 $ 176,515 $ 196,131 Saving, NOW and money market 257,320 249,331 288,978 Time 209,047 208,020 175,276 Total deposits 671,172 633,866 660,385 FHLB Advances 110,000 140,000 149,500 Interest payable and other liabilities 6,495 8,297 11,376 Total liabilities 787,667 782,163 821,261 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1,000 par value 119,413 119,413 119,413 Common stock, without par value 54,616 54,518 51,264 Retained earnings 26,856 24,299 23,486 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (5,430 ) (5,368 ) (6,283 ) Total shareholders' equity 195,455 192,862 187,880 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 983,122 $ 975,025 $ 1,009,141





Bay Community Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Interest Income Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Loans $ 9,978 $ 9,670 $ 9,051 Securities 1,759 2,014 1,894 Federal funds sold and deposits in banks 872 1,613 497 Total interest income 12,609 13,297 11,442 Interest Expense Deposits 3,104 3,723 2,551 Borrowings 1,249 1,406 1,239 Total interest expense 4,353 5,129 3,790 Net Interest Income 8,256 8,168 7,652 Provision for Credit Losses 374 (106 ) 39 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 7,882 8,274 7,613 Noninterest income Service charges 45 36 60 Gains on sale of loans - 75 - Other 901 234 188 Total noninterest income 946 345 248 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,911 3,727 3,134 Net occupancy and equipment expense 524 572 311 Software and data processing fees 726 808 514 Professional fees 389 312 295 Marketing and business development 181 235 168 FDIC insurance premiums 138 149 75 Other 567 1,034 637 Total noninterest expense 6,436 6,837 5,134 Income before Income Tax 2,392 1,782 2,727 Provision for Income Taxes 735 470 784 Net Income $ 1,657 $ 1,312 $ 1,943 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.22





Bay Community Bancorp Additional Financial Information (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 7,000 $ 7,141 $ 140 Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - Loans past due 90 days and still accruing - - - Total non-performing loans 7,000 7,141 140 OREO and other non-performing assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 7,000 $ 7,141 $ 140 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.011 % 1.056 % 0.021 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.712 % 0.732 % 0.014 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.94 % 0.92 % 0.97 % Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 120 $ 119 $ 122 Net (charge-offs) recoveries quarter ending $ (16 ) $ (60 ) $ (150 )





