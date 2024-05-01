Klarna and PubMatic Partner to Boost Advertiser Access to High-Intent Shopper Community

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced a partnership with Klarna , the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, to scale programmatic access to Klarna’s native advertising inventory via PubMatic’s Convert . The partnership will allow advertisers to reach and engage with Klarna’s high-intent global audience of 150 million shoppers directly at the point of purchase.



Klarna has one of the fastest growing communities of shoppers globally, with 37 million consumers in the US and 550,000 retailer partners representing over 2.5 million transactions per day. The company’s programmatic advertising offering rounds out its full suite of media solutions that encompasses affiliate, search, and influencer marketing, helping advertisers reach shoppers across the complete consumer journey, from awareness to consideration and conversion.

The integration with PubMatic provides Klarna with scaled access to demand via whichever demand-side platform (DSP) a buyer is working with on both a self-serve and managed service basis. Advertisers can access Klarna’s high-intent audiences to drive enhanced campaign ROI – with click-through-rates three times higher than the industry average. The integration will initially be available in the US, with expansion to European markets to follow quickly thereafter.

“Our aim is to offer consumers a relevant, personalized and smooth shopping experience, while being a growth partner to retailers,” said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. “By partnering with PubMatic, we are excited to leverage the power of programmatic advertising to connect brands with the world’s most engaged shoppers at scale and create efficiencies in their media buys.”

“Our partnership with Klarna unlocks tremendous opportunity for advertisers seeking to drive high-performance campaigns at a time of disruption in the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Hashim Mian, Vice President of Commerce Media at PubMatic. “Buyers now have the opportunity to engage active shoppers, particularly valuable millennial and Gen Z audiences, directly at the coveted point of purchase. We look forward to growing our partnership with Klarna and creating meaningful connections between advertisers and consumers.”

PubMatic has been scaling its commerce media offering, following the launch of its Convert platform in mid-2023. According to Magna Global , commerce media is expected to be a $158 billion market globally this year, growing to $220 billion by 2027. As commerce media continues to grow its share of marketers’ media mix, PubMatic is investing in innovation across the full spectrum of commerce media technology, including sponsored listings, onsite display and video advertising, and offsite audience extension.

To learn more about Convert, visit pubmatic.com/products/convert/ .

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

