Pizza Nova kicks off its 25th annual “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids” fundraiser

Toronto, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 25th consecutive year, Pizza Nova invites Ontarians to participate in its “That’s Amore Pizza for Kids” fundraiser in support of Variety - The Children’s Charity of Ontario. Under the rallying cry “Dip n’Give”, the company will direct fifty cents from the purchase of any dip throughout the month of May to Variety. The formula has been working well. Last year’s campaign raised $206,847, bringing the total funds donated to over $2.5 million since the company first partnered with Variety.

“We’re sharing good times, memorable meals and funds with an organization that provides an invaluable service to our children and communities,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova and a long-time supporter of Variety. “Throughout my life, I’ve had a front row seat to the amazing work of Variety. I’m honoured to join our franchisees, staff, and customers in supporting the organization’s impact on the lives of so many children.”

Born out of Pizza Nova’s commitment to community, inclusivity, and accessibility, the program has evolved over the years but has always focused on enriching programs and encouraging participation. From grassroots engagement to competitive pursuits that include para-sports, the funding provided by Pizza Nova has been crucial in supporting youth in their sports journey and physical and mental wellbeing. Athletes with disabilities can achieve personal success and inspire others, redefining the possibilities within the realm of sports.

“Pizza Nova’s deep and engaging partnership with Variety has enhanced our ability to offer accessible facilities and programs for all children,” said Karen Stintz, President, and CEO of Variety. “For more than 25 years, the company’s support has played a pivotal role in empowering children to engage fully and freely in life’s experiences without any barriers.”

Three remarkable kids —George, Stella, and Ben—have been appointed ambassadors for the fundraiser. Engaged in after-school programs and various sporting activities, the trio exemplifies the transformative power of community activities and programs. The Variety Ambassadors’ stories of resilience and achievement are showcased on a dedicated mural at the Primucci Pavilion, a testament to the lasting partnership between Pizza Nova and Variety. They will also be featured in Pizza Nova’s television advertisements, on social media, and on radio.

With over 10 dips and sauces to choose from, including blue cheese, dill and chive and creamy garlic parmesan, every Pizza Nova customer can find a flavour to enhance their meal while supporting the campaign.

For more information on the fundraiser and Pizza Nova's full menu, please visit pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

About Variety – the Children’s Charity Ontario

For 75 years, Variety – the Children's Charity of Ontario has made a significant impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the greater Toronto area at Variety Village and throughout the province. Variety’s specialized programs and services have supported its promise to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability. Variety’s kids are breaking down societal barriers every single day by showcasing their abilities at Variety Village and in their own communities. Visit varietyontario.ca

