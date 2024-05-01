Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2024-2028: Progress in Collaborations & Associated Deals Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNAi Therapeutics Market (By Molecule Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RNAi therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$1.39 billion in 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 9.98%, over the period 2024-2028

Factors such as rising utilization in oncology pharmaceuticals, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, enlarging geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and progress in collaborations and associated deals in RNAi therapeutics.

However, the market growth would be challenged by complexity associated with the drug delivery of RNAi therapeutics, high development cost of RNA interference-based therapeutics and stringent regulatory requirements. A few notable trends include growing popularity of personalized medicine, surging preference RNAi therapeutics as an alternative for HTS & keloids treatment and escalating applications in molecular diagnostics.



The global market has been segmented on the basis of molecule type, application and end-user. On the basis of molecule type, the global market can be bifurcated into small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs). According to applications, the market can be divided into oncology, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, liver disorders, autoimmune disorders and other disorders. Whereas, the global RNAi therapeutics market is split into research & academic laboratories and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, in terms of end-user.



The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising investments for development of RNAi therapeutics along with growing number of research activities for RNA-based therapeutics in the region. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market due to the growing relevance of RNA-based investigations as well as increasing funding for R&D activities.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global RNAi therapeutics market segmented on the basis of molecule type, application, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Key Target Audience

RNAi Therapeutics Service/Equipment Providers and Distributors

Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

End Users

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





Market Overview

Different Classes of RNA Therapeutics

Major Pathways of RNAi

Various Small RNA Isoforms related to RNAi

Key Features of RNAi Therapeutics

Comparison of RNAi Treatments against Other Treatment Classes

Platform Comparison of RNAi Therapeutics

Applications of RNAi in Vivo

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Utilization in Oncology Pharmaceuticals

Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases

Enlarging Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Progress in Collaborations & Associated Deals in RNAi Therapeutics

Expanding Research & Development Activities

Key Trends and Developments

Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine

Surging Preference as an Alternative for HTS & Keloids Treatment

Escalating Applications in Molecular Diagnostics

Development of RNAi Therapeutics

Challenges

Complexity Associated with the Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics

High Development Cost of RNA Interference-Based Therapeutics

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Impact of COVID-19

Rapid Spread of Coronavirus

Growth in COVID-19 R&D Funding

RNA Vaccine Development for COVID-19

Company Profiles and Business Overview

Sanofi S.A(Genzyme Corporation)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Sirnaomics, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fw4jf

