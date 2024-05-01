Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2024-2028: Progress in Collaborations & Associated Deals Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNAi Therapeutics Market (By Molecule Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RNAi therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$1.39 billion in 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 9.98%, over the period 2024-2028
Factors such as rising utilization in oncology pharmaceuticals, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, enlarging geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and progress in collaborations and associated deals in RNAi therapeutics.
However, the market growth would be challenged by complexity associated with the drug delivery of RNAi therapeutics, high development cost of RNA interference-based therapeutics and stringent regulatory requirements. A few notable trends include growing popularity of personalized medicine, surging preference RNAi therapeutics as an alternative for HTS & keloids treatment and escalating applications in molecular diagnostics.
The global market has been segmented on the basis of molecule type, application and end-user. On the basis of molecule type, the global market can be bifurcated into small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs). According to applications, the market can be divided into oncology, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, liver disorders, autoimmune disorders and other disorders. Whereas, the global RNAi therapeutics market is split into research & academic laboratories and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, in terms of end-user.
The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising investments for development of RNAi therapeutics along with growing number of research activities for RNA-based therapeutics in the region. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market due to the growing relevance of RNA-based investigations as well as increasing funding for R&D activities.
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global RNAi therapeutics market segmented on the basis of molecule type, application, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.
- The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW) have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players
Key Target Audience
- RNAi Therapeutics Service/Equipment Providers and Distributors
- Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Research and Development (R&D) Organizations
- End Users
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|76
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview
- Different Classes of RNA Therapeutics
- Major Pathways of RNAi
- Various Small RNA Isoforms related to RNAi
- Key Features of RNAi Therapeutics
- Comparison of RNAi Treatments against Other Treatment Classes
- Platform Comparison of RNAi Therapeutics
- Applications of RNAi in Vivo
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Rising Utilization in Oncology Pharmaceuticals
- Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases
- Enlarging Geriatric Population
- Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Progress in Collaborations & Associated Deals in RNAi Therapeutics
- Expanding Research & Development Activities
Key Trends and Developments
- Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine
- Surging Preference as an Alternative for HTS & Keloids Treatment
- Escalating Applications in Molecular Diagnostics
- Development of RNAi Therapeutics
Challenges
- Complexity Associated with the Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics
- High Development Cost of RNA Interference-Based Therapeutics
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements
Impact of COVID-19
- Rapid Spread of Coronavirus
- Growth in COVID-19 R&D Funding
- RNA Vaccine Development for COVID-19
Company Profiles and Business Overview
- Sanofi S.A(Genzyme Corporation)
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
- Benitec Biopharma Ltd.
- Sirnaomics, Ltd.
