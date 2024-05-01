Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook 2024: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants 2018-2028

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 121.23 mtpa in 2023 to 160.67 mtpa in 2028, registering a total growth of 32.5%. Around 27 planned and announced PTA projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, the Middle East, the FSU North America over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global PTA capacity outlook by region

Global PTA outlook by country

PTA planned and announced project details

Capacity share of the major PTA producers globally

Global PTA capital expenditure outlook by region

Global PTA capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PTA plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global PTA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of PTA capacity data



Key Topics Covered:



01. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

02. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global PTA Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region

Global PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

Global PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2023

03. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global PTA Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Key Countries by PTA Capacity Contribution (% share), 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Country

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Country

04. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global PTA Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. Global PTA Industry- Upcoming Projects

Global PTA Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

06. Asia PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Asia PTA Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Asia PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects

Asia PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Country

07. Europe PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

Europe PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028

08. FSU PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

FSU PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028

FSU PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects

FSU PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Country

09. North America PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

North America PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028

10. South America PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook

South America PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/518ifm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.