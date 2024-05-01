Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook 2024: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants 2018-2028

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 121.23 mtpa in 2023 to 160.67 mtpa in 2028, registering a total growth of 32.5%. Around 27 planned and announced PTA projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, the Middle East, the FSU North America over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global PTA capacity outlook by region
- Global PTA outlook by country
- PTA planned and announced project details
- Capacity share of the major PTA producers globally
- Global PTA capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global PTA capital expenditure outlook by country
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PTA plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global PTA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of PTA capacity data
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
02. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global PTA Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region
- Global PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023
- Global PTA Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2023
03. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global PTA Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Key Countries by PTA Capacity Contribution (% share), 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Country
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Country
04. Global PTA Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global PTA Capacity Contribution (% Share) by Key Companies, 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Global PTA Industry- Upcoming Projects
- Global PTA Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
06. Asia PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Asia PTA Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Asia PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects
- Asia PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Country
07. Europe PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Europe PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028
08. FSU PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- FSU PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028
- FSU PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for planned and announced projects
- FSU PTA Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Country
09. North America PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- North America PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028
10. South America PTA Industry, Capacity and Capex Outlook
- South America PTA Industry, Capacity by Country, 2018-2028
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/518ifm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.