BondWave Announces Partnership with DbCom to Deliver Transaction Analytics Capabilities to EQube Users

NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, and DbCom Inc., a financial technology product and solutions company, announced today the integration of BondWave’s pre-trade and post-trade transaction analytics with DbCom’s business and compliance platform, EQube.



Delivered through BondWave’s Effi® API, this new integration provides trade surveillance that supports best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up, allowing EQube users that possess a license with BondWave to help meet critical compliance initiatives and regulatory requirements.

“BondWave’s integration with EQube is a testament to our commitment to empower financial market participants with the tools and technology they need to successfully and efficiently run their business,” stated Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “We are excited to deliver our transaction analytics to EQube’s sophisticated user base and our integration underscores our commitment to an open architecture model that allows us to deliver value to our users within their existing workflows.”

BondWave’s Transaction Analytics suite includes the Effi Market Calculator and Trade Oversight modules that provide users with pre-trade price confidence and a robust post-trade monitoring and surveillance process that supports best execution, fair pricing, mark-up, as well as transaction quality analysis that leverages the firm’s proprietary peer benchmark data.

“We are thrilled to partner with BondWave to enhance the capabilities of EQube by providing pertinent trade transaction data needed to support our clients’ regulatory compliance needs, such as in meeting Best Execution requirements,” said Pravin Khanolkar, CEO of DbCom. “Clients can now easily leverage BondWave’s data within the comfort of the EQube product. This integration underscores our dedication to delivering an all-in-one compliance suite for financial institutions to navigate the evolving and demanding regulatory landscape efficiently.”

EQube is a comprehensive financial regulatory compliance platform developed by DbCom Inc. It is designed to meet the complex needs of financial institutions, especially those with Broker Dealer and/ or Investment Advisory businesses. It offers a range of solutions, including tools for Best Execution, Written Supervisory Procedures (WSP), Operations Checklists, AML/ KYC, Reg-BI, and more. EQube streamlines compliance processes and helps firms ensure adherence to regulatory requirements in a rapidly changing environment.

ABOUT BONDWAVE LLC

Founded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of users including traders, compliance professionals, and RIAs from the smallest to the largest firms in the industry who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates. Effi®, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction. Capabilities include portfolio analytics and reporting, custom alerts, and proposal generation, as well as tools that support best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up monitoring and disclosure on both a pre- and post-trade basis. BondWave leverages advanced technologies and data science to develop proprietary data sets that fuel our innovative solutions.

For more information, please visit bondwave.com or contact info@bondwave.com.

ABOUT DBCOM

DbCom Inc. is a leading financial technology product and services company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ. It offers 30 years of experience in providing cutting-edge financial regulatory technology solutions to global financial institutions. DbCom is a critical component in their compliance infrastructure, allowing them to efficiently meet the many and complicated regulatory requirements. It is committed to delivering excellence in its products and services to empower financial institutions to achieve operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit www.equbecompliance.com or contact sales@dbcomsys.com.

