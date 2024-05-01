Belgium General Insurance Market Report 2024: Gross Written Premium, Penetration, and Premium Ceded and Cession Rates Trends and Opportunities, 2018-2023 and 2024-2028

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium General Insurance Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Belgium's general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Belgium's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Belgium's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Belgium's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Belgium's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Belgium's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Belgium's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the Belgium's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for Belgium's general insurance segment for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the 2023-27 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Belgium and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AG Insurance

AXA Belgium

Ethias

Baloise Belgium

Allianz Benelux

DKV Belgium

P&V Insurance

