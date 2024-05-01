Tiara Yachts’ EX 54 Named a Top Product of 2024 by Boating Industry

HOLLAND, Mich., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , celebrating 50 years as a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts in 2024, announced today its recently launched EX 54 has been named a 2024 Top Product by Boating Industry. The EX 54 is the third Tiara product to receive this recognition in recent years, joining the 48 LS, recognized in 2021, and the 38 LS, which landed on the marine industry’s top 50 most innovative products list in 2018.



With three cockpit configurations to choose from, the EX 54 features the luxurious feel of a Tiara Yacht while still being focused on adventure and amenities custom to the Captain. For entertaining, the lounge module features u-lounge seating and an outdoor galley. The adventure module provides amenities for the anglers on board while the all-new glass patio module offers flexible seating and unimpeded views off the stern.

“The EX 54 is the embodiment of flexible luxury,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “Receiving this recognition from Boating Industry is a true testament to the time and thoughtfulness we place into each of our products for the benefit of our customers. We are eager to continue providing our customers with award-winning luxury yachts.”

Additionally, the EX 54 features twin hullside terraces and a swim platform for extended water access. The disappearing bulkhead window creates a seamless transition between the alfresco cockpit zone and the well-appointed salon. Below deck, three peaceful and private sleeping accommodations for six adults alongside two heads provide space and comfort for all onboard.

Boating Industry’s Top Products program annually selects the marine industry’s top 50 most innovative products and services to recently hit the market based on their impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category, or in some cases, create a new segment of its own.

The full list of 2024 Top Product recipients is listed within Boating Industry’s May issue. For more information regarding Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, founded in Holland, Michigan on February 18, 2024, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

