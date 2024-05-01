Barfresh Announces Appointment of Marko Matla as Vice President of Supply Chain & Co-Manufacturing

Seasoned Executive Brings Decades of Expertise and Industry Partnerships to Optimize Supply Chain Operations



Strategic Hire to Amplify Management’s Efforts Towards Significant Sales Uplift Expected in Fiscal Year 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced the appointment of Marko Matla as Vice President of Supply Chain & Co-Manufacturing. In his role, Marko will oversee the supply chain operations, including spearheading the effort to bring on a new bottle co-manufacturer, collaborating with the Company’s network of production partners, and assisting with the launch of new products to ensure product supply and uncompromised service to customers.

Marko Matla comes to Barfresh with over 25 years of comprehensive end-to-end supply chain expertise, having worked to scale and enhance supply chain operations for small to large-sized consumer packaged goods companies. Marko brings an invaluable wealth of leadership experience establishing product manufacturing and supply chain operations, directing logistics, customer service, vendor management, and large cross-functional teams across his numerous senior leadership roles. Marko’s expertise in creating robust, reliable supply chain solutions has helped companies streamline their operations through the implementation of multi-node distribution networks, strategic co-packer contracts, optimized sourcing initiatives, and lean manufacturing principles.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to welcome Marko Matla as our Vice President of Supply Chain & Co-Manufacturing. Marko brings extensive experience across procurement, production, quality assurance, distribution, and logistics that will benefit our supply chain operations and support new product launches in the future. His leadership will be instrumental improving supply chain flexibility, scalability and service levels for our customers. Marko’s strong relationships with co-manufacturers, food service customers and distributors developed over many years will also prove valuable. He joins our organization at an opportune time, as we not only look to secure a new co-manufacturer partner but also continue to win and onboard significant school accounts. His expertise will be instrumental in ensuring a seamless integration of new accounts and maintaining a steady product flow, key factors in our pursuit to achieve record revenue for fiscal year 2024.”

Mr. Matla commented, “I’m thrilled to join Barfresh and look forward to working with the talented team here as we enhance our supply chain operations to best serve our customers, solidify our market position, and execute on our long-term growth plans.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

