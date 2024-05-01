Zia Tattoo Removal Sets the Bar for Laser Tattoo Removal in Farmington, New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zia Tattoo Removal , spearheaded by the dynamic entrepreneur Danny Montoya, is thrilled to announce the newest technology addition to its laser studio in Farmington, New Mexico. This marks a significant milestone for the local community as Zia Tattoo Removal offers full-spectrum tattoo removal services using the Astanza Trinity Signature laser system.



Zia Tattoo Removal opened its doors in 2023 and has become the go-to destination for those seeking professional and effective tattoo removal solutions in Farmington, New Mexico, and surrounding areas. With the addition of their new ruby laser technology, Zia now provides full-spectrum removal services using three versatile wavelengths - 532 nm, 1064 nm, and 694 nm. These technological advancements allow the studio to expand their service offerings and satisfy their current customer needs.

Danny Montoya expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture. "We are beyond excited to bring this powerful laser technology to our community in New Mexico. Our goal at Zia Tattoo Removal is to provide a safe and transformative experience for our clients, and with the Trinity Signature, we can do just that."

The Astanza Trinity Signature is renowned for its precision, speed, and safety, making it the optimal choice for those seeking tattoo removal. Its cutting-edge features allow Zia Tattoo Removal to perform complete or selective removal, as well as fading for cover-ups, with unparalleled accuracy. This medical-grade technology minimizes discomfort and promotes faster healing, delivering impressive results for clients of all skin types.

Living with an unwanted tattoo is a thing of the past. Zia Tattoo Removal invites the community to experience the Astanza Trinity Signature difference.

About Zia Tattoo Removal

Zia Tattoo Removal, owned and founded by Danny Montoya, is a premier laser studio in Farmington, New Mexico, specializing in advanced tattoo removal services. By harnessing the power of the Astanza Trinity Signature, Zia Tattoo Removal offers safe, effective, and personalized solutions for tattoo modification and removal.

Visit Zia Tattoo Removal’s website, check out their state-of-the-art services, and get a quote today . Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with their latest news and promotions. Contact them at (505) 408-0505 or visit Zia Tattoo Removal at their location, 634 West Main Street, Farmington, NM 87401.

