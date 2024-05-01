Sierra West Group taps Comprise for website redesign project

BOULDER, Colo., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise® today announced a partnership with Sierra West Group to improve the website and content marketing materials of one of the country’s leading construction cost estimating firms.

The results-driven integrated communications agency’s expert team will design the new Sierra West Group website with a clean, responsive design, intuitive navigation and engaging content highlighting the construction firm’s range of consulting services. Comprise's team will leverage its extensive experience in the industry to ensure the site delivers a seamless user experience and effectively communicates Sierra West Group's unique value proposition.

“We know just how much the details matter, whether you’re designing a website or a major construction project,” said Jennifer Stevens, vice president of digital and creative services at Comprise. “Working with Sierra West Group gives our team the opportunity to showcase its ability to incorporate creative elements and genuinely engaging content to help our clients better meet their sales targets.”

Sierra West Group specializes in providing accurate and timely construction cost estimates for projects like new and renovation construction, replacement costs, long-range facility master planning and modernization. The Sierra West Group team has deep expertise in construction projects in industries like education, correctional, medical, laboratory, hospitality, recreation and more.

“The Comprise team has been nothing short of professional, tremendously organized and wonderful to work with,” said Rachel Ayala, Sierra West Group's chief operations officer. “Comprise streamlined the design process so well that Sierra West Group has continued meeting our deadlines and commitments to clients while they do the heavy lifting.”

Combining a diverse portfolio of successful projects and award wins with an experienced team of talented professionals, Comprise continues to demonstrate its expertise and innovation in the digital landscape.

About Comprise

Comprise is a results-driven communications agency. We do “the hard stuff,” understanding and growing companies with technical, complex — sometimes even controversial — stories to tell. Our name is no accident. From ideas to impact, we comprise every aspect of integrated public relations and digital marketing. Named to Inc.’s Power Partners list, our award-winning team combines PR, social media, marketing, content creation, and website design and development to balance the art and science of storytelling. Based in Boulder, Colorado, we serve clients across B2B, technology, new and emerging markets and beyond, helping brands succeed in a shifting media landscape. Discover The Comprise Way™ — our proven approach to making the complex compelling and relatable.





