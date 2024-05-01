NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference Announces Blackstone’s Jon Gray to Receive Inaugural Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 46th annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC), operated by Questex, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies and its Tisch Center of Hospitality, today announces Blackstone’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Jon Gray, will receive the inaugural Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award. The award celebrates the positive impact and achievements of a leader in the hospitality industry.



“In today’s challenging times, it is even more important for individuals and companies to be engaged in the community. I believe it is a responsibility we all share,” said Jonathan Tisch, Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels & Co. and Chair of NYU IHIIC. “Both professionally and personally, Jon Gray focuses on making a difference. He is a high-integrity leader who has also made time to engage philanthropically. He and his wife, Mindy, have focused particularly on improving the lives of children in New York City’s underserved communities as well as on cancer research. Through this award, we recognize and highlight impactful work being done by individuals in the broad hospitality industry. Jon is most deserving of this inaugural award, and I am honored to present it to him at the NYU IHIIC in June.”

Jon Gray added, “My wife Mindy and I are proud to support the work of vital organizations throughout New York City that seek to expand access to education, healthcare and opportunity for young people. It is my distinct honor to receive this award, and I would like to express my gratitude to Jonathan Tisch and NYU for their efforts to promote community engagement at a time when the needs of underserved youth in our city are more acute than ever.”

Jon Gray will receive the award on June 4 at the NYU International Hotel Industry Investment Conference, where he will also participate in a Fireside Chat with Mr. Tisch, covering the state of the industry and his philanthropy.

Jon Gray joined Blackstone in 1992. Prior to becoming President and COO, he served as Blackstone’s Global Head of Real Estate, which he helped build into the largest commercial real estate platform in the world. He currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Hilton Worldwide and on the board of Harlem Village Academies. Jon and his wife Mindy established the Basser Center for BRCA at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine focused on the prevention and treatment of certain genetically caused cancers. They also established NYC Kids RISE in partnership with the City of New York to accelerate college savings for low-income children.

The NYU IHIIC has been the touchstone for hotel investment and development in the Americas for over 40 years. The 2024 NYU IHIIC program will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops, and networking events. Top industry executives, from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives, will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. NYU IHIIC will take place June 2-4, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in New York.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

