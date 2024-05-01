UPCX (UPC) Launches New Spot Trading Competition, UPC Token Rises Against the Trend

Singapore , May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, a well-known Japanese open-source payment platform, is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services that comply with regulations to users worldwide. The platform supports fast payments, cross-asset trading, and allows users to customize payment solutions according to their specific needs.

As the governance token of the platform, UPC has been successfully listed on several renowned exchanges including MEXC, Gate, and Bitget. To further promote the global usage of UPC and enhance its market competitiveness, UPCX is hosting an unprecedented UPC spot trading competition. This is not only a great opportunity to showcase trading skills but also to win substantial rewards.

Overview of the trading competition:

Event duration: From April 26, 2024, to May 10, 2024.

Total prize pool: $UPC tokens worth 15,000 USDT.

Trading platform (Bitget): https://www.bitget.com/spot/UPCUSDT



How to participate: https://forms.gle/fT3ww4sonRFpiaDx8



Competition rules: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ApebOM-simo7pBxP0BNEMo41rT-HICQ7lRxWKlmXR3w/edit?usp=sharing



Amidst downward pressures in the global cryptocurrency market, UPC's performance has bucked the trend, demonstrating its potential as an investment tool and strong market confidence. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your trading skills and win substantial $UPC rewards!



Additionally, please note that besides Bitget, UPCX will soon launch UPC trading competitions on two other exchanges, MEXC and Gate.

MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/zh-CN/exchange/UPC_USDT?_from=search_spot_trade



Gate: https://www.gate.io/zh/trade/UPC_USDT



More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, allows for customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and enhanced security hardware wallets, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website: https://upcx.io/



X: https://x.com/Upcxofficial



X(upcxcmo): https://twitter.com/kokisato_upcx



Telegram: https://t.me/UPCXofficial



Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF



