Aledade and Medical Advantage Team Up To Expand Value-Based Care in Michigan

Bethesda, MD, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade , the nation’s largest and most successful network of physician-led value-based care, announced today that it has acquired Michigan-based Medical Advantage, which since 2014 has operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer.

The partnership bolsters Aledade’s status as the nation’s preeminent primary care Accountable Care Organization (ACO) network and a recognized leader in value-based care. It also expands Michigan physician partnerships with Aledade from 35 to approximately 700. Aledade also will sustain Medical Advantage’s status as a physician organization able to participate in value-based care arrangements with both public and private payers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“This is the merger of two organizations dedicated to doing what’s good for patients, practices and society,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “Working together, we can help more independent primary care practices in Michigan not only to participate, but succeed, in value-based care. This partnership means more Michigan primary care physicians will have support in doing what they do best - keeping Michiganders healthy.”

Medical Advantage provides physicians with technology, tools, best practices and in-practice support. This includes quality performance, risk adjustment, cost management services, information technology and analytics. Medical Advantage consultants also work directly with clinicians in the community to facilitate collaboration with home health, skilled nursing facilities, dialysis centers and local hospitals. As a result of the acquisition, Medical Advantage President Paul MacLellan will now become the new president of Aledade’s Michigan market.

“For over 25 years, Medical Advantage has helped independent practices maximize clinical and financial outcomes through a broad set of practice improvement services and hands-on support,” MacLellan said. “We are thrilled to join Aledade to bring our shared vision for improving healthcare while supporting the sustainability and performance of independent physician practices in our network.”

Five Aledade ACOs were among the top 10 MSSP ACOs throughout the United States, according to the most recent Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) performance year. Aledade partners with a wide range of physician practices in each of its ACOs, from small practices to rural, community-based clinics to large, multi-site, suburban practices. Aledade’s proven playbook includes a proprietary technology platform and in-person coaching to guide practice workflows and a growing set of centralized services and programs that help independent physicians improve patient outcomes.

“For many years, Medical Advantage has helped Michigan independent physicians provide better care for patients, while improving quality scores to enable increased financial stability and success,” said Robert Jackson, M.D., President of Accountable Healthcare Advantage, a Michigan physician organization partnered with Medical Advantage. “Combined with the strength and scale of Aledade, Michigan independent physician practices should benefit from enhanced capabilities and accelerated value-based care performance.”

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care providers in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,900 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing more than 2.5 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.







