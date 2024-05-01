Investors who lost money with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS).

On February 20, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NYSE: DKS shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that demand for products in Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory, that the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow Dick’s Sporting Goods to manage its excess inventory without hurting its profitability, and that the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ profitability.

