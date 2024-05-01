United States Pet Grooming & Boarding Market Report 2024: High-Cost Cities Lead in Pet Spending, Setting Trends in Luxury Pet Care

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Households increasingly consider pets an integral part of the family more than ever. In recent years, a record-high pet ownership rate and shifting attitudes have boosted spending on pet care services, including grooming and boarding. The broader pet care sector has flourished as pet owners sought the best for their pets - materializing in this industry through newer services like high-end boarding and luxury grooming packages.

The pandemic disrupted the industry's growth trajectory, as work-from-home settings and travel restrictions left more pet owners at home than ever before, leading revenue to sink for the first time in more than two decades. Yet an unprecedented spike in pet ownership during the pandemic has shifted the industry's landscape, with demand for pet grooming and boarding outpacing supply. Pet owners' steep spending on pets has led industry-wide revenue to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the past five years, totaling an estimated $14.7 billion, including an expected 1.3% increase in 2024 alone.

Market share concentration for the Pet Grooming & Boarding industry in the US is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the Other Services (except Public Administration) sector in the United States is 33%.

Industry Statistics and Trends

A jump in pet ownership during COVID-19 has overwhelmed pet groomers and boarders. Pet owners eager to travel and returning to the office have pushed more owners to pet care professionals than ever before.

Shifting attitudes toward pets leads pet spending to reach an unprecedented level. A boom in pet adoption during the pandemic accelerated spending on pet services post-COVID as more households need care for their furry friends.

High-cost metropolitan areas have the highest levels of pet spending. Pet owners in these areas influence the newest trends in luxury pet care and rely more heavily on extra help for day-to-day care for their pets.

Saturated local markets create high competition between dog boarders and groomers. Pet professionals respond by offering auxiliary services and top-tier amenities.

A new take on pet ownership reshapes pet care

Over 95% of US households view pets as family members. As consumers humanize their pets, spending on pets has surged. Spending behaviors on pets more closely mirrors spending on popular consumer trends, with pet owners more willing to shell out on services prioritizing their companion's health and wellbeing.

COVID-19 bites into growth

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted growth trends. Work-from-home settings and travel restrictions left pet owners with more time at home than ever before to spend with pets, depressing demand for pet boarding.

Pets' growing popularity will shape the industry

Strong demand enjoyed by the industry prior to the pandemic will resume.

Low barriers to entry equal high competition

A few obstacles exist that prevent a new boarding or grooming company from opening.

