Global Insect Repellent Market Projected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2032 from $5 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Concerns Related to Diseases Such as Zika Virus, Malaria, and Lyme

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Repellent Market Report by Insect Type (Mosquito Repellent, Bugs Repellent, Fly Repellent, and Others), Product Type (Vaporizers, Spray, Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insect repellent market is experiencing significant growth with projections indicating an expansion from US$ 5.0 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.4 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6%. This growth is spurred by the rising incidence of vector-borne diseases and an increase in consumer participation in outdoor activities.



Rising health concerns related to diseases such as Zika virus, malaria, and Lyme disease have heightened the demand for insect repellents, driving industry growth. The public's increasing preference for natural and environmentally friendly products has also stimulated the market, prompting innovation and product diversification amongst manufacturers.

Technological Advancements

Innovations in repellent delivery systems, such as vaporizers and wearable technologies, offer consumers convenient and long-lasting protection. These technological advancements are critical in meeting the evolving needs of consumers who prioritize convenience and efficacy.

Segment Insights

The report segments the market based on insect type, product type, and distribution channel. Mosquito repellents dominate the market, while vaporizers lead within product types. Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be the principal distribution channels, facilitating easy access to a variety of repellent solutions.

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, Asia-Pacific has established a dominant position in the global market due to its high insect prevalence, awareness of vector-borne diseases, and rapidly growing economies. Localized product developments tailored to the unique requirements of these regional markets are instrumental in propelling growth.

Competitive Dynamics

The report indicates that companies within the insect repellent industry are intensely focusing on innovations, noted by the introduction of products utilizing new formulation techniques and eco-friendly ingredients. The market is characterized by a surge in strategic consolidations and partnerships, which fosters healthy competition and propels the industry forward.

Market Projections

With a strong emphasis on research and development, coupled with collaborative efforts between industry players, the global insect repellent market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, ensuring human health and comfort in the face of insect-borne disease threats.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages144
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$8.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Companies Featured

  • Dabur India Limited
  • Enesis Group
  • Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  • Himalaya Wellness Company
  • Jyothy Laboratories Ltd
  • Newell Brands Inc
  • Quantum Health
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  • S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
  • Sawyer Products Inc.
  • Spectrum Brands Inc.

