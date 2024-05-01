TalkingParents Hosts Webinar in Recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month

Fort Walton Beach, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Co-Parenting communication service, TalkingParents, is hosting their first Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar of the year in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. “Secure Attachment & Co-Parenting: Creating a Safe Space for Children” will be an interview-style presentation and live Q&A session covering the four attachment styles a child can develop, placing emphasis on the healthiest form, secure attachment. The webinar will also describe how co-parents can help their children develop secure attachment, overcome differences in parenting styles between homes, and much more.

This free presentation is being held in partnership with the American Society for the Positive Care of Children (ASPCC), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing families with tools, strategies, and resources needed to create positive childhood experiences, reduce adversity, and in turn, build healthy, well-adjusted adults. The webinar features speaker, Sarah R. Moore, Board Chair for ASPCC.

"One of the beautiful things about raising children respectfully, and with a healthy attachment pattern, is that they get so used to it that when they encounter something 'less than' that in society, it feels foreign and uncomfortable to them. They don’t stick around for it because they’ve already learned they deserve better."

-Sarah R. Moore, Board Chair, ASPCC

Moore is also the founder of Dandelion Seeds Positive Parenting and author of "Peaceful Discipline." She's a certified parenting coach, armchair neuroscientist, and most importantly, a Mama. Her work has been featured on NBC, CBS, SiriusXM, and in countless international parenting magazines.

Co-Parenting & Coffee and ASPCC present “Secure Attachment & Co-Parenting: Creating a Safe Space for Children,” Thursday, May 16, 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About American Society for the Positive Care of Children (ASPCC)

Founded in 20011, American Society for the Positive Care of Children (American SPCC) is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the advocacy and advancement of children's rights, family well-being, and positive upbringing across the globe. With a commitment to creating a society where all children feel loved, respected, and nurtured, American SPCC works tirelessly to influence policy, foster community engagement, and provide resources that empower parents, caregivers, and educators to ensure the positive development of children.

