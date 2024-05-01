United States Personal Trainers Market Analysis, 2014-2029 - Largest Demand from 35-50 Year Old Consumers, Despite High Costs

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Trainers in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Personal trainers operate in two general areas: the largest segment is in gyms and other fitness centers, while the other segment is in-house operations, tailoring workouts and regiments to the individual client and their needs at home.

This industry derives its demand from downstream consumer groups. The group with the highest demand for personal trainer services are the 35- to 50-year-old consumers. Due to the nature of the industry, consumers with a higher per capita disposable income are much more likely to purchase discretionary goods, with some personal training sessions topping over $100 per hour.

Market share concentration for the Personal Trainers industry in the US is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the Other Services (except Public Administration) sector in the United States is 8%.

Industry Statistics and Highlights

The rates of obesity are expected to grow through both periods across the US. This keeps personal trainer services very relevant, bolstering demand.

Demand for personal trainers at fitness centers was bolstered by rising disposable income. As a result, revenue has continued to climb despite economic hardships.

The Southeast has the highest concentration of establishments, benefiting greatly from the massive population presence in the region.

The constant demand to stay healthy and active plays an integral role in establishing a competitive marketplace for industry clubs. As there is a significant overlap in consumer priorities, many personal trainers must go the extra mile to set themselves apart from the competition, which includes standard gyms.

Trends and Insights

Health consciousness grips the public: Obesity has taken center stage in public discourse and encouraged health consciousness.

Personal training services are largely a discretionary good in the eyes of most consumers. Through 2029, as the economic problems experienced in the previous period dissipate, per capita disposable income is expected to rise. The industry exhibits a low level of market concentration: Due to the nature of the industry, there's very little concentration.

Report Scope



Market Estimates from 2014-2029

Competitive Analysis, Industry Segmentation, Financial Benchmarks

Incorporates SWOT, Porter's Five Forces and Risk Management Frameworks

Key Topics Covered



About this Industry

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

Major Companies



Operating Conditions

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary



