How Dairy Supports Gut Health: Discover Four Dairy Foods to Boost Digestive Wellness

Seattle, WA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy foods are not only delicious, they are also accessible and affordable. When it comes to aiding your digestive system, the National Dairy Council supports dairy foods as a great choice due to their rich nutrient profile, offering essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, and vitamin D, in addition to probiotics.

Today, we’ll uncover four dairy foods that can help support your digestive health.

Yogurt: Yogurt is a fermented milk with a smooth texture and mildly sour flavor that is rich in probiotic cultures known to assist healthy digestion. The live and active bacteria found in yogurt help boost your gut health. Yogurt is linked to improved digestion, reduced inflammation, healthy immune systems and may be a link to lowering your blood pressure.

Kefir: Kefir is a fermented milk drink that is rich in probiotics. Its tangy flavor and creamy texture make it a versatile ingredient in smoothies, salad dressings, or even as a standalone beverage. Kefir not only supports gut health but also provides a good source of calcium and protein.

Cheese: Cheese is a beloved dairy staple. Cheese is not only a delicious addition to any meal but also a source of gut-friendly nutrients. Cheese contains probiotics, calcium, and protein, making it a versatile and nutritious choice.

Milk: Milk is a nutrient-rich option for promoting gut health. Packed with calcium, protein, and other essential vitamins, milk provides a wholesome package of nutrients. Whether enjoyed on its own, added to smoothies, or used in cooking, milk is a versatile choice for supporting digestive wellness.

“These elements play a key role in maintaining overall digestive wellness,” says Tim Pierson, MS, RDN, CD, Sustainable Nutrition Director with the Washington State Dairy Council. “Yogurt, kefir, and aged cheeses contain probiotics which may promote a healthier gut leading to an improved immune system.”

No matter how you enjoy it, eating a healthy diet and adding dairy as part of your meal plan can support your gut wellness, with a powerful package of nutrients that are hard to replace.

