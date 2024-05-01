Global Deuterated Drugs Market Poised to Expand Rapidly at a CAGR of 11.25% to Reach 868.53 million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global deuterated drugs market is shedding its niche status and transforming into a mainstream player. Valued at US$ 334.0 million in 2023, it's poised for explosive growth, reaching a projected US$ 871.8 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.25%. This surge is driven by rising disease prevalence, increased R&D investment, and supportive government regulations.

The demand for deuterated drugs is on the rise due to several factors. The prevalence of diseases like Huntington's disease (HD), Tardive Dyskinesia (TD), and Cancer is increasing. For instance, HD affects 5-7 per 100,000 people in Western countries, and Cancer saw 19.3 million new cases globally in 2022 alone. An aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental factors are contributing to this rise in disease prevalence. On the supply side, the market is witnessing a robust growth. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their R&D investments, leading to a strong supply chain for production, distribution, and market access of these drugs. This investment has grown by an average of 15% over the past five years.

The future of the deuterated drugs market looks promising due to several reasons. Governments and healthcare organizations are recognizing the need for investment in research, leading to more advanced drugs. Additionally, technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditures, and positive government regulations are expected to propel market growth. Companies are adopting strategies like collaborations, R&D focus, and market expansion to capitalize on this growth.

Deuterated Drugs in Other Therapeutic Areas

BMS-986322 and BMS-986202, follow-up candidates of deucravacitinib; deucrictibant, a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist; and VX-984, a DNA-protein kinase inhibitor, are novel deuterated compounds under clinical investigation.

Concert Pharmaceuticals is developing AVP-786, a deuterated analogue of dextromethorphan, for agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, MDD, and schizophrenia, and a deuterium-modified ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis.

DeuteRx's lead compound DRX-065, the deuterated R enantiomer of pioglitazone, is pursued for the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

Retrotope's lead drug RT001, a deuterated linoleic acid, is undergoing clinical trials against Friedreich’s ataxia.

Challenges and Opportunities in Global Deuterated Drugs Market

The development of deuterated pharmaceutical compounds is rapidly growing, particularly in known drugs that failed clinical trials but could be improved by deuteration.

There is a significant interest in designing de novo deuterated drugs, with the position of deuterium being crucial for efficacy and toxicity.

Methods for preparing deuterated drugs must meet criteria such as reproducibility and precision deuteration for patenting and transfer from medicinal to process chemistry.

Regulatory and Designation Aspects

Deuterated drugs can be considered new chemical entities (NCEs), impacting intellectual property and patent protection.

CYB003 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the FDA, which provides an expedited review pathway and potentially reduces drug development timelines.

Key Findings in Global Deuterated Drugs Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 871.8 Million CAGR 11.25% Largest Region (2023) North America By Type Austedo (43.2%) By Application Huntington's Disease (40.9%) Top Trends Rising prevalence of HD, TD, and Cancers.

Growing R&D focus on advanced deuterated drugs.

Increasing government support and regulations for market growth. Top Drivers Aging population and unhealthy lifestyles.

Technological advancements for efficient drug development.

Patent extensions and market exclusivity for manufacturers. Top Challenges High development costs associated with deuterated drugs.

Stringent regulatory requirements for market approval.

Potential side effects and ensuring long-term safety.

The Rise of Austedo: A Dominant Force in the Deuterated Drug Market

Deuterated drugs like Austedo are revolutionizing treatment options in the deuterated drugs market for various chronic conditions. Their unique properties, including enhanced stability and extended duration of action, often translate to reduced side effects and improved patient compliance. This translates to better clinical outcomes and a higher quality of life for patients. Austedo's success can be attributed to several key factors. Being the first-to-market deuterated drug for tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease chorea gave it a significant advantage, allowing it to establish a dominant position in a niche therapeutic area. Additionally, Austedo effectively addresses unmet medical needs in these conditions, offering much-needed relief from symptoms. Regulatory support for Austedo has paved the way for future innovation in this field, while market awareness is continuously growing among both healthcare providers and patients.

The economic factors surrounding Austedo are also favorable for the growth of the deuterated drugs market. While development costs can be high, patent extensions and market exclusivity provide substantial returns for pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, research and development efforts fueled by Austedo's success are likely to lead to a wider range of deuterated drugs in the future, expanding the market and driving further demand. Austedo's clinical efficacy and favorable safety profile are crucial aspects of its dominance. Positive endorsements from healthcare providers and patient advocacy groups further solidify its position. Additionally, broad insurance coverage and global market penetration contribute to increased accessibility and patient population growth.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Control Over 43% Revenue Share of Global Deuterated Drugs Market

Deuterium drugs market are gaining traction in Huntington's Disease treatment due to their potential for sustained drug action and reduced side effects compared to traditional medications. This translates to better symptom control and potentially improved quality of life for HD patients. Huntington's Disease (HD) prevalence varies significantly worldwide. Globally, the incidence is around 0.38 per 100,000 people per year, with a prevalence of 2.71 per 100,000. This prevalence increases substantially by region, with South America having the highest at 11.42 per 100,000 person-years, and Africa the lowest at 0.25. Interestingly, Oceania shows a high prevalence of 8.61 per 100,000 person-years. While the reasons for this variation are complex, genetic factors likely play a role. The length of a specific gene repeat (CAG) is linked to both prevalence and age of onset. This variation is reflected in special populations with unusually high prevalence, such as the Lake Maracaibo region in Venezuela (700 per 100,000).

These regional disparities in HD prevalence have significant implications for the deuterium drugs market. As HD is a major driver for this market, regions with a higher prevalence will likely see a stronger demand for medications. This highlights the need for tailored strategies to address the specific needs of different regions when developing and marketing deuterium drugs for HD.

North America Leads the Global Deuterated Drugs Market

North America's significant role in the deuterated drugs market can be attributed to several factors related to the prevalence of treatable conditions and the unique benefits these drugs offer. Huntington's Disease (HD) is a major driver, with estimates suggesting a prevalence of 4.1 to 8.4 per 100,000 people in the United States. While there's no cure, managing symptoms is crucial. This is particularly relevant because symptoms often begin mid-life, significantly impacting a large working-age population. Additionally, the progressive nature of HD, with a lifespan of 15-20 years after symptom onset, necessitates long-term treatment plans.

Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) is another condition driving the North American deuterated drug market. Deuterated drugs like deutetrabenazine have emerged as a safe and effective treatment option. This is significant because there's a growing need for improved TD management strategies. Apart from this, the high burden of cancer in North America is evident with an estimated 1.9 million new cases and 693,000 deaths in 2018 alone. Lung cancer takes the grim top spot for both diagnoses and fatalities, even with declining smoking rates. This highlights a significant unmet need for improved treatments, potentially opening doors for the use of deuterated drugs in the fight against cancer within North America.

A crucial factor for North American dominance in the deuterated drugs market lies in the overlap between HD and TD treatment. Deutetrabenazine, a deuterated drug, is not only effective for TD but also for Huntington's disease-associated chorea, a movement disorder affecting most HD patients. This dual efficacy makes it a highly attractive option for managing both conditions prevalent in North America.

Global Deuterated Drugs Market Key Players

