Aggregate Intellect Inc. Takes the Helm for Ladybug NutraTech's NutraBuddy AI Platform Development

TULSA, Okla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), operating as Ladybug NutraTech, has engaged Aggregate Intellect Inc. (A.I.) to spearhead the ongoing development of its innovative AI platform, NutraBuddy, which aims to transform the health and wellness sector through enhanced investor engagement and customer loyalty. As a pivotal element of Ladybug’s digital strategy, NutraBuddy provides an advanced intelligent response system that offers personalized health and fitness advice. It also includes a user-friendly service that connects users to local health resources and products. With a free downloadable version, NutraBuddy plans to utilize a broad network of affiliate marketers for widespread influence and lasting market success.



Aggregate Intellect Inc. provides "fractional generative AI labs," giving Ladybug access to a flexible pool of over 5,000 AI experts and researchers. Aggregate Intellect Inc. carefully selects and deploys these professionals who are attuned to the importance of return on investment (ROI). Focused on the seamless integration of AI into client’s sales and customer service operations, Aggregate Intellect enhances business efficiencies. A.I. expertise spans deep learning, machine learning, reinforcement learning, research services, corporate and advanced technical training, natural language processing, product development, machine learning engineering, and MLOps, enabling various industries to harness the capabilities of generative AI efficiently without the need for a dedicated full-time AI team. Learn more about Aggregate Intellect Inc.

Tamara Maxfield stated, “We are thrilled to announce that Aggregate Intellect Inc. is now leading the development of our NutraBuddy platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our quest to redefine health and wellness through technology. With A.I.'s robust capabilities and our vision aligned, NutraBuddy is set to deliver unparalleled personalized health solutions and connect users with essential resources. This initiative is a key part of our strategy to enhance customer engagement and solidify our market presence, ensuring both immediate impact and long-term success.”

Ladybug NutraTech's engagement with Aggregate Intellect Inc. for the development of the NutraBuddy AI platform represents a strategic evolution in the health and wellness industry. This forward-thinking approach not only enhances user engagement and loyalty but also positions Ladybug NutraTech as a leader in the competitive e-commerce landscape of health and wellness, ready to meet future challenges with innovative solutions.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

