United States Construction Market Worth $3.3 Trillion in 2024: Leading Players are D.R. Horton, Emcor Group, and Fluor Corporation

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction sector ultimately grew through the end of 2024, having been buoyed by residential construction amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sector operators construct buildings and engineer projects across a wide range of industries and applications, which often leads construction sector revenue to correlate with fluctuations in macroeconomic conditions.

Prior to 2022, the sector benefited from relatively low interest rates, providing an accommodative borrowing environment for both residential consumers and nonresidential clients. Rising interest rates have since stymied sector growth.

Key U.S. Market Statistics in 2024:

Revenue: $3.3 Trillion

Employees: 10 Million

Businesses: 4 Million

Market share concentration for the Construction industry in the US is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the Construction sector in the United States is 5%.

Biggest Companies in the Construction Industry in the US:

D.R. Horton, Inc. Revenue: $30.42 Billion Profit: $4.2 Billion Profit Margin: 13.8%

Emcor Group, Inc. Revenue: $12.45 Billion Profit: $690.6 Million Profit Margin: 5.5%

Fluor Corporation Revenue: $5.72 Billion Profit: $174 Million Profit Margin: 3%



A selection of other companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Manafort Brothers Inc.

Arburg Holding GmbH + Co. KG

O'Rourke Wrecking Company

Bierlein Companies Inc.

D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc.

Northstar Group Services, Inc.

Environmental Remediation Services Inc.

Market Analysis:

Construction revenue was growing before the COVID-19 pandemic. A strong macroeconomic environment helped revenue for the construction sector grow.

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will support the industry. Specifically, the heavy and civil engineering construction subsector will benefit from the bill.

Construction sector business locations are largely near population centers. Larger populations demand more construction services and construction companies typically operate on a local basis.

Even the sector’s biggest fish are in a big pond. Since the sector is so large, the largest contractors claim small market shares.



Report Scope:

Market Estimates from 2014-2029

Competitive Analysis, Industry Segmentation, Financial Benchmarks

Incorporates SWOT, Porter's Five Forces and Risk Management Frameworks

Key Trends and Insights:

Growth was strong prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction sector saw revenue growth as rising corporate profit, rising consumer spending and relatively low interest rates drove investment in construction.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted nonresidential construction. The COVID-19 pandemic complicated operations for the construction sector, driving down the value of private nonresidential construction and harming sector profit.

Interest rates will eventually fall. As long as inflation remains high, interest rates will remain elevated, depressing construction sector growth. High interest rates will raise the capital needed for construction, while inflation will stifle consumer spending.

The overall construction sector is very large. The large size of the construction sector overall keeps any one company from gaining a large market share. It's exceedingly unlikely that any single company would gain a significant market share of the construction sector as a whole.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic60vn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.